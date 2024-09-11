Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate has released details of an exclusive new ‘elevated villa’ set in Saheel 1 in the prestigious Arabian Ranches community – now hitting the market for AED 16,750,000.

This one-of-a-kind property is an architectural masterpiece and raised approximately two metres above a sprawling, mature park offering breathtaking views of lush greenery and creating a serene oasis that feels worlds away from the bustling city.

With a built-up area of 5,000 sq.ft and a generous plot size of 6,668 sq.ft, the property is vacant on transfer allowing for immediate occupancy.

Boasting six spacious bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom, other key features include:

Quiet and Private: Situated on a tranquil cul-de-sac, this villa offers a perfectly quiet and private plot.

Bijou Outdoor Entertainment: Ideal for hosting gatherings, the outdoor space is designed for entertaining with elegance.

Double Height Lobby: A grand entrance featuring a large skylight that floods the space with natural light.

Smart Home Technology: Equipped with an inbuilt Sonos sound system and smart home features for modern living.

Luxury Amenities: Sunset cabana, olive tree, hidden outdoor shower, and a heater & chiller for the private saltwater pool

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus was founded in 2013 by UK friends and property experts James Perry, Luke Remington, and Simon Baker. With a purpose to unlock opportunities for clients on their Dubai real estate journey, haus & haus focuses on delivering outstanding service and support built on trust, accountability and a strong sense of community.

With over 10 years of experience in Dubai's property industry, the team has grown into a trusted and recommended real estate group of 300+ experts in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, Property Investments, and more.

A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its agents.

Note: The correct name format for the company is haus & haus (lower case letters and ‘&’).

