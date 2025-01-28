Dubai, UAE: Elevate, a leading global destination management company, has announced a year of record-breaking success and transformative growth in 2024. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation, Elevate has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, both locally and globally.

Samir Hamadeh, Founder & CEO of Elevate has said: “I am proud of Elevate’s outstanding performance in 2024. Our achievements are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and resilience of our team, as well as our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our clients. As we continue to expand and innovate, we look forward to reaching even greater milestones in the years ahead.”

Unprecedented Growth and Market Leadership: Elevate has achieved extraordinary results in 2024 , with a revenue growth rate of 54% YoY compared to 2023, averaging a 4 year growth rate of 45% on an annual basis. This remarkable performance has cemented Elevate’s position as the leading independent destination management company in the region, further evidenced by a client portfolio increase of 32%.

The company now manages an impressive 40% of the UK Tour Operator market, 28% of the French travel market, and maintains a strong presence across various European markets. Additionally, Elevate has entered significant markets such as Australia through establishing a partnership with Luxury Escapes, and the USA, through a partnership with Apple Leisure Group. In 2024, Elevate became a Regional Preferred Supplier of the Virtuoso Luxury Travel Consortium, and also a Serandipians DMC Partner, reinforcing its reputation and market-leading position in the luxury travel segment.

Award-Winning Workplace and Recruitment Drive: In 2024, Elevate has increased its workforce by over 40% and has launched a significant recruitment campaign, with plans to onboard an additional 20% in 2025.

New Sub-Brands for Diversified Excellence: Elevate’s diversification strategy has led to the creation of innovative sub-brands, each catering to unique market needs:

GoElevate: GoElevate expands accommodation offerings globally for tour operators, travel agencies, and other demand partners. It provides a diverse range of high-quality accommodations at competitive prices through Elevate’s technology. The focus is on exceptional service, seamless onboarding, and tailored solutions for the ever-evolving travel industry.

Elevate Cruises: Elevate Cruises is the only cruise specialised DMC in the region, dedicated to delivering top tier shore excursions and ground handling services, in addition to a full destination planning solution to cruise lines operating in the GCC region, or for cruise lines that are seeking to explore the region.

Elevate Wellbeing: Elevate Wellbeing provides holistic travel experiences for the growing demand for wellness holidays, ensuring every journey blends relaxation, rejuvenation, and personalised care.

CONNECT Business Events: CONNECT Business Events curates exceptional meetings, incentives, and conferences with creativity, top-notch service, and destination expertise, delivering high-impact experiences that leave lasting impressions.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Expansion: Elevate forged a groundbreaking partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airlines, enabling daily flights from London’s Heathrow Airport to the Maldives’ Male International Airport. The company has also established fully operational hubs in the Maldives, covering the Indian Ocean, and in Thailand, managing operations across Southeast Asia.

Over the past four years, Elevate has handled up to a million tourists, showcasing its unmatched expertise in destination management. In 2024 alone, Elevate produced over 700,000 room nights through strategic partnerships with local and global hotel chains.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation: In line with its sustainability goals, Elevate has renewed a significant portion of its vehicle fleet with hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Elevate connects hotels with a vast network of tour operators, ensuring seamless travel experiences for clients worldwide.

Elevate DMC is a leading global destination management company renowned for delivering high-quality, personalised experiences. With a focus on the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the Indian Ocean, and Thailand, Elevate provides seamless access to hotels, unique experiences, and ground handling services through a network of over 1,000 directly contracted hotels and strong global partnerships. Recognised for excellence with awards like Best DMC Partner by Elegant Resorts and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award, Elevate offers a diverse portfolio of sub-brands, including GoElevate for leisure travel, Elevate Cruises, Elevate Wellbeing for wellness travel, and CONNECT Business Events. Elevate leverages cutting-edge technology to connect hotels with a wide network of tour operators, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all.