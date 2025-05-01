Agreement includes immersive AWS training, expert support and a new Cloud Center of Excellence

Collaboration aligns with AUS’ digital transformation strategy and commitment to research, innovation and academic excellence

Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform the university’s research environment and accelerate the adoption of advanced cloud technologies across the university. Through this collaboration, AWS will provide AUS with technical, infrastructural and strategic support, enabling the university to strengthen its digital foundation and expand cloud fluency across its community.

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, commented on the significance of the agreement: “This agreement positions AUS at the forefront of cloud-powered research and academic innovation. By working closely with AWS, we are creating an ecosystem that enables our faculty and students to engage with the world’s most advanced technologies and apply them to the challenges of today and tomorrow. This is a strategic investment in our academic mission, institutional capacity and regional impact.”

In parallel, the agreement establishes a Cloud Center of Excellence at AUS. This center will lead efforts to promote cloud adoption, develop governance frameworks and guide digital transformation initiatives across the university. Through targeted activities—including training programs, best-practice frameworks and knowledge-sharing platforms—the center will help expand internal AWS expertise and align cloud initiatives with the university’s long-term strategic goals.

AWS will also provide AUS with access to its technical experts and solutions architects, offering ongoing support to help design and optimize cloud environments that serve the university’s research and academic needs. The collaboration includes AWS Immersion Days focused on AWS solutions related to research workflow enhancement, data analytics, cost optimization and cloud security.

AWS-certified speakers will further engage with AUS through participation in on-campus research events. These events will highlight case studies, best practices and explore the practical application of cloud technologies in research, helping AUS scholars connect innovation with real-world impact.

Dr. Steve Griffiths, Professor and Vice Chancellor for Research at AUS, added: “This collaboration is foundational to the new research strategy being implemented at AUS. By integrating AWS cloud infrastructure into our research ecosystem, we are enabling our researchers to operate with greater agility, efficiency and security. It opens up new possibilities for how we evolve the research agenda at AUS.”

The AUS–AWS collaboration reflects a shared vision for empowering higher education through cloud technology and advancing research, innovation and institutional excellence in the digital era.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.