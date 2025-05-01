Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new media academy is making waves in the UAE with a mission to reshape the influencer landscape through education, innovation, and sustainability. OGA (Olive Green Academy) has officially launched at the prestigious SEE Institute in The Sustainable City, Dubai, becoming the region’s first influencer academy focused on environmental advocacy and powered by the fusion of artificial intelligence and sustainability.

OGA merges cutting-edge AI technologies with real-world sustainability expertise, helping creators build authentic, purpose-driven brands. As AI continues to evolve, many people remain uncertain about its potential. OGA is leading the conversation on how to harness AI for the greater good, ensuring that it works in harmony with humanity’s best interests. With responsible use, AI can amplify efforts to address global challenges such as climate change.

The launch of OGA was accompanied by a dynamic panel discussion featuring some of the UAE’s leading voices in the influencer industry. The session explored the evolving role of digital creators in promoting environmental awareness, and how content can be used as a force for good in an era shaped by climate urgency and artificial intelligence.

Identifying a critical gap in the influencer space, OGA pioneers a unique model that combines networking opportunities, specialized training courses, and hands-on initiatives to equip content creators with the knowledge and tools to use their platforms responsibly and drive meaningful impact.

“At OGA, we believe influencers and content creators hold the power to inspire true environmental action,” said Nadeen Ayoub, co-founder of OGA. “Our academy is not just focusing on growing audiences, but growing impact—and now, with the rise of AI, we can harness it to help create positive change in the world.”

OGA offers a range of professional courses, certified by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), designed for both seasoned professionals and aspiring influencers. Programs include the Certified Sustainability Content Creator and the Professional Certificate in Sustainability Communication. The academy empowers participants to transform sustainability topics into compelling content, leverage AI tools to improve production and reach, and develop reports aligned with GRI and ESG standards.

With its launch, OGA sets a new benchmark for how media, technology, and advocacy can converge—reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and climate leadership.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact

Joyce Mourad

joyce@diamond-developers.ae