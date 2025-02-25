Dubai, UAE: With a proven track record in innovation and sustainability, Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari, is launching Elemental, a new real estate venture that reimagines modern living. Rooted in the belief that homes should be more than just spaces to live, Elemental is creating thoughtfully designed communities where nature, well-being, and everyday convenience come together seamlessly.

“We are excited to introduce Elemental, an innovative development company that embodies our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed, wellness-focused communities, inspired by nature,” said Hazza Zaal, Founder of Elemental Developments and CEO of Al Barari. “Elemental represents a new chapter in urban living where nature and community converge to offer residents an unparalleled lifestyle. We are confident that it will be a great addition to the UAE’s ever-evolving real estate landscape.”

Their first project is Elemental 22, a residential building designed to offer a complete, all-in-one living experience in Jumeirah Garden City. Set in a low-rise, low-density neighbourhood, the building seamlessly integrates greenery, open spaces, and a sense of warmth that makes it feel like home.

Inside, residents have everything they need in one space, with carefully curated amenities designed to enhance well-being and everyday life. From a fully equipped gym and recovery rooms with sauna and steam rooms to The Greenhouse, a nature-filled coworking space, a dedicated kids’ club, a home cinema, and two swimming pools, Elemental 22 is a home built around balance, comfort, and connection.

At the heart of the building is The Mill Café, a warm and inviting space where residents can enjoy freshly baked goods, quality coffee, and a relaxed neighbourhood atmosphere. More than just a café, it’s an extension of home, a place to start the morning, unwind in the afternoon, or catch up with friends over something delicious.

Elemental 22 is set in Jumeirah Garden City, a community with a strong emphasis on outdoor living. Residents will have access to the largest park in the neighbourhood, featuring lush green spaces, walking trails, a football pitch, and a padel court—creating a natural extension of home. The building itself was designed to reflect this vision, with every home, shared space, and amenity thoughtfully integrated with nature to offer a sense of openness, tranquility, and connection.

The company has another innovative project in the pipeline, continuing their mission of creating spaces that are thoughtful, warm, and connected to both nature and community.

About Elemental

Elemental is a new real estate venture launched by Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari, building upon his extensive experience in developing sustainable luxury communities. Known for his transformative work at Al Barari, including the recent success of the Altissima project, Zaal is now expanding his vision to a broader market. Elemental is committed to delivering high-quality living spaces that prioritize wellness, innovation, and a strong connection to nature.

With a focus on thoughtful design and sustainable practices, Elemental aims to redefine urban living. The company's projects integrate cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly materials, and premium amenities to create holistic living experiences. Elemental's developments are strategically located to offer residents convenient access to key city districts while maintaining a sense of serenity and balance.

www.elementaldevelopments.ae

Instagram: elementaldevelopments