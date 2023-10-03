Dubai: Electronic Document Center (EDC), a semi-government company operating under Emirates Post Group, opted for Synology to streamline their data management infrastructure. This decision has led to improved operational efficiency and enhanced collaboration.

Electronic Document Center (EDC), a prominent organization in the Gulf region offering digital transformation solutions and services to organizations in the Middle East Region, faced the challenge of managing their rapidly growing volume of data while ensuring service continuity for their crucial systems.

To address these critical requirements, EDC gradually deployed 12 units of the RS Series rackmount across 6 clusters, providing high-uptime storage for SMB shared folders. This deployment allows the organization to significantly improve file access and management capabilities compared to their previous solution.

Furthermore, with two Synology RackStation units in an active-passive failover cluster configuration using Synology High Availability (SHA), it guarantees seamless failover in case of hardware or network failures. With the help of SHA, EDC has maintained a steady workflow without interruption, maximizing service uptime and increasing the reliability of their IT environment.

“We were looking for great reliability, quality, and support. Synology's solutions meet all of these criteria and more.” said Shereef Abbas, Director of IT and Security at Electronic Document Centre. “With Synology, it allows us to expand our data management infrastructure without incurring significant additional costs. We are very happy with them.”

About Synology:

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

