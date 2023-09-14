​​​​Jeddah: Electromin has announced its participation as a supporting sponsor for the closing ceremony of the National Auto Award in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled to take place on November 6, 2023. It joins the elite group of partners for the largest and most prestigious automotive award in the Middle East, with the goal of promoting and encouraging Smart & e-Mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Electromin has been classified as a partner in the "Sustainable Smart & e-Mobility" category, During the award ceremony, the latest electric vehicles recently launched in the Kingdom will be honored, and companies interested in this field will also receive special awards bearing the Electromin logo in addition to the award's logo.

As part of Electromin's Sustainable Smart & e-Mobility strategy, the company is dedicating its efforts to keep pace with the rapid growth of electric vehicles in the Kingdom, with expectations that they will comprise up to 30% of all vehicles by 2030, driving the Kingdom to the forefront in this field.

The National Auto Award in the Kingdom represents a significant step for the automotive industry, confirming market trends following the agency's previous successes. This comes after the recent signing of a sponsorship agreement with Electromin Saudi Arabia, making them an official partner to contribute to the continued success of the award.

Mufaq Al-Saadi, the General Manager of Marketing and Sales at Electromin in the Kingdom, emphasized the importance of this sponsorship, as it aligns with Electromen's future plans for electric vehicles in the Kingdom. Electromin is passionately leading the way by providing the necessary infrastructure for electric vehicles. They have launched the largest charging network in the Kingdom, featuring 100 AC charging points, and they are also introducing a new network of fast DC chargers, along with other innovative technological services.

These services assist both private and commercial vehicle owners in locating and using charging stations through a mobile app that supports payment procedures, marketing, loyalty programs, and other services to support the electric vehicle sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In conclusion, he stated, "The National Auto Award serves as a public vote on consumers' favorite cars, and our sponsorship comes as part of diversifying the promotion of the Electromin brand through various marketing channels due to our direct involvement in the automotive sector, specifically in hybrid and electric cars. We will also present special awards to recognize the efforts in this field.

