The company plans to deploy 5,000 chargers, in 1,000 strategic locations across KSA

EVIQ will support EV adoption by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles

Riyadh, KSA: Following the recent announcement of the joint-venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company launches “EVIQ” as its official brand name in the market. EVIQ will support electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the Kingdom by building best-in-class infrastructure, and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs, to enable and encourage the use of EVs across the country, in line with the sustainability goals of the Kingdom.

In its wider remit, EVIQ aims to boost the growth of Saudi Arabia’s EV ecosystem, through collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will enable higher EV adoption among the Saudi community, and lay the foundation to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO and Board Member at EVIQ said: “Electric vehicles are the future, and there is a high interest in EVs among Saudi consumers. EVIQ will provide fast, reliable charging for EVs across the Kingdom that are essential to driving EV adoption”.

“By providing a nationwide network of reliable, fast-charging hubs, EVIQ aims to bridge the gap and enable drivers in Saudi to buy and use EVs with confidence. The EVIQ charging locations will be easily identifiable & accessible, which will build trust in the reliability and efficiency of electric vehicles and the infrastructure that supports them,” he added.

The launch of EVIQ is in line with PIF’s strategy to expand Saudi Arabia’s automotive capabilities to promote the country’s competitiveness, and will further support Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts and creating new jobs.