Elaf Group, a leader in the hospitality and tourism sector with more than four decades of expertise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the official opening of the Joudyan Red Sea Mall Hotel. This luxurious 5-star hotel represents a significant milestone in the group's journey, reaffirming its commitment to establishing new standards for the hospitality experience, enhancing the quality and efficiency of hotel services, and elevating the comfort of guests and visitors in the Kingdom of Hospitality.

The grand opening ceremony of the Joudyan Red Sea Mall Hotel was a remarkable occasion, graced by the presence of Dr. Abdulraouf Mannaa, Chairman of the Board of Elaf Group and Dr. Adel Ezzat, CEO of Elaf Group, along with members of the Board of Directors, partners, and senior officials. The launch of the new hotel is in line with the group’s commitment to supporting the goals of the “Saudi Vision 2030”, aimed at strengthening the role of the tourism sector as a vital economic contributor and enhancing private sector participation in Saudi Arabia's development journey. This strategic step is a testament to the Elaf Group's ongoing efforts to diversify and expand its investment portfolio, tangibly contributing to enhancing KSA's competitiveness and reinforcing its position in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The official opening of Joudyan Red Sea Mall hotel is a result of strenuous efforts to achieve the main goal of the Elaf Group to become the preferred brand for Saudi hospitality. The group's commitment to upholding the highest standards in the sector aims to support and empower the national tourism ecosystem, solidifying the principles of excellent hospitality and modernity by establishing a robust and comprehensive value chain. The development also holds significance as it comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is preparing to attract 100 million tourists and 30 million pilgrims by 2030. It offers an invaluable opportunity to provide exceptional experiences to guests, visitors, and pilgrims with cutting-edge facilities and high-quality services that exceed their expectations.

Dr. Abdulraouf Mannaa, Chairman of the Board of Elaf Group, said: “We reiterate our commitment to expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia and introducing more hotel facilities to cater to the rising demand for hotel services. Our distinctiveness lies in our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences, paying meticulous attention to the smallest details, and our relentless passion for enhancing our services and elevating the experiences we offer. The inauguration of this exceptional hotel mirrors our vision to enhance visitor experiences in the realms of Hajj, Umrah, hospitality, and tourism in the KSA to unprecedented levels. We are confident that these endeavors will contribute to the realization of the goals set out in ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ by promoting the growth of the tourism sector and its role in diversifying the KSA’s economy.”

Dr. Adel Ezzat, CEO of Elaf Group, said: “The Joudyan Red Sea Mall Hotel is a unique addition to our series of hotels spread across Saudi Arabia. The hotel boasts a strategic location in the heart of Jeddah, providing breathtaking views of prominent landmarks, including the Red Sea Mall, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Circuit. It promises an unforgettable Saudi hospitality experience. The hotel offers exceptional services and a variety of options for luxurious rooms and suites, as well as outstanding facilities including restaurants. The fitness center is equipped with state-of-the-art sports equipment, and the hotel pool provides a serene atmosphere with elegant design for a truly relaxing and comfortable experience.”

The Joudyan Red Sea Mall hotel boasts a dedicated and highly skilled team, available round the clock, and committed to ensuring an exceptional guest experience. The hotel comprises 155 rooms and suites, which include 132 rooms and 23 suites, as well as an exclusive executive suite as well as one executive suite, in addition to guest rooms specially equipped for people of determination. With its comprehensive amenities, top-notch services, and unmatched comfort, the hotel caters to a wide range of guest preferences. Guests can savor a variety of dining options at Noori Café, Lounjoy Lounge, and the Sunsera Restaurant. Additionally, the hotel features spa and wellness centers for men and ladies, a sports club to offer a range of treatments and services, as well as sauna and steam rooms.

The new hotel also features a fully equipped meeting room, making it ideal for holding business conferences, seminars, and other events. The ballroom is distinguished by its elegance and spaciousness, providing a complete destination for weddings, galas, and other special occasions.

- End -

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com