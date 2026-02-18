Abu Dhabi, UAE: EL&N London, the globally recognised café and lifestyle brand celebrated for its fashion-forward interiors and picture perfect dining experience, is continuing its UAE expansion with the opening of two new branches in Abu Dhabi. The brand will launch an EL&N Deli & Bakery at Reem Mall, alongside a full EL&N London café and lifestyle at Marina Mall, further strengthening its footprint across the capital.

Already a favourite among café lovers for its joyful ambience, specialty coffee, and indulgent menu offerings, EL&N London brings its unmistakable aesthetic and elevated dining concept to two of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent retail destinations. Each location will offer a distinct experience while remaining true to the brand’s signature blend of style, comfort, and culinary creativity.

The EL&N Deli & Bakery at Reem Mall introduces a refined yet relaxed concept, ideal for guests on the go or those looking to enjoy freshly baked pastries, artisanal breads, specialty coffees, and deli-style favourites. Designed with EL&N’s signature elegance, the space presents a lighter, contemporary interpretation of the brand’s iconic interiors, making it a perfect everyday destination.

Meanwhile, the EL&N London café & lifestyle at Marina Mall delivers the full café experience the brand is known for, complete with chic colourful accents, statement décor, and a vibrant atmosphere. Guests can enjoy EL&N’s much-loved all-day dining menu, featuring specialty coffees, beautifully crafted desserts, and signature dishes, all served in one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular lifestyle hubs.

Founded in London in 2017, EL&N – has grown into a global sensation with locations across Europe, Africa, and the GCC. Renowned for transforming everyday moments into picture-perfect experiences, the brand continues to redefine modern café culture through its distinctive interiors and innovative menus.

With these new openings, EL&N London continues its successful journey in the UAE, offering residents and visitors more opportunities to experience its playful yet sophisticated approach to dining.

For opening dates, menus, and updates, visit elnlondon.com or follow @elan_cafe on Instagram.