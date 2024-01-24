ejada Systems Company Ltd bagged two coveted titles at Informatica's Global Partner Awards 2023. Not only did ejada scoop the prestigious Global Channel Partner of the Year award, but it also secured the EMEA Emerging Markets Channel Partner SVP of the Year title.

Informatica and ejada have teamed up to provide AI-driven data management solutions, bolstered by powerful tools and professional expertise, ensuring businesses confidently comply with regulations. This partnership simplifies navigating intricate rules such as the National Data Management Office (NDMO) and the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), freeing up businesses to focus on their top priorities.

The successful implementation of data management allows organizations to undergo a transformative journey toward becoming data-driven entities. By ensuring the application of data governance models, quality standards, and security measures, organizations can fully rely on their data assets. This enables them to generate revenue through data-monetization frameworks.

"This double win is a significant milestone for ejada” said Fawwaz Abou El Naser, ejada’s Chief Executive Officer. He added: “It’s a true reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication to our partners and unwavering commitment to empowering businesses across the Middle East with the power of data. We pride ourselves on being at the cutting edge of digital transformation, providing organizations with the tools and expertise to conquer the data landscape; governance, compliance, and security.”

Kareem Salama, ejada's Data Management Practice Head, echoed the sentiment, stating: "To facilitate timely and informed decision-making, organizations must have confidence in the quality of their data. At Ejada and Informatica, we provide our clients with the ability to rely on a single, trustworthy data source. By following standardized processes and procedures for secure data governance, we enable them to base their decisions on precise and consistent data.”

"ejada's double win at the Global Partner Awards is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation," said Richard Ganley, Senior Vice President, Global Partners, at Informatica. He added: "ejada’s consistent delivery of successful data management solutions for clients across various industries perfectly aligns with our vision for success in the region. Looking ahead, we are particularly excited about the possibilities of collaborating on ambitious projects focused on AI-powered data insights to help businesses across the Middle East unlock their full potential."

ejada, a powerhouse IT services provider headquartered in Saudi Arabia, empowers enterprises and public-sector organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) to sustain, and escalate their competitive advantage through groundbreaking IT solutions and services. The company offers a unique value proposition by combining a locally-based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with global technology prestigious vendors.

Boasting over 25 years of experience, ejada comprises more than 3,000 dedicated professionals who have successfully served 800+ large-scale projects, and over 500 enterprise clients. By implementing ejada’s business solutions and specialized products, clients can augment their operational efficiency, diversify their offerings, and comply with local regulatory requirements.