Scotland and Wales Pavilionshighlight decarbonization efforts

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Energy Industries Council (EIC), the world leading energy trade association, announces its participation in ADIPEC 2023, where it will host the UK Pavilion. This year’s ADIPEC, from 2nd – 5th October in Abu Dhabi, celebrates EIC's 20th year at this premier energy event.

ADIPEC – Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference – has evolved into the world's most influential energy gathering, serving as a vital forum where industry professionals converge to explore opportunities and forge long-lasting partnerships. This year, the UK Pavilion features 100+ companies – a more than 11 percent growth from last year – across 1,350 sqm. It includes Scotland and Wales Pavilions, showcasing decarbonization efforts with 25 and 14 exhibitors, respectively.

EIC's CEO, Stuart Broadley, who will be in Abu Dhabi for the event, anticipates a dynamic event will bring to light important messages that will reverberate across industry circles. “This year's ADIPEC holds particular significance as the UAE is set to host COP28 in November, an event we expect to be among the most inclusive COP gatherings. This is due to it being hosted by an oil-producing nation that is also a global leader in the clean energy sector and home to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA),” Mr. Broadley emphasized.

With 683 energy projects worth US$1,112 billion in the Middle East from 2023 to 2030, ADIPEC is the place to be for the global energy industry.

The UK Pavilion, at the heart of the exhibition, invites networking through VIP tours, panel sessions, one-on-one meetings, and contractor presentations by industry leaders like Kent, McDermott, Petrofac, and Wood. An exclusive networking reception will further facilitate interactions between industry influencers and GCC-based buyers and the UK Pavilion exhibitors.

Mr Broadley said, “We urge our members and energy supply chain companies at large to leverage the extensive networking opportunities presented by this global event. We extend a warm invitation to visit the UK and EIC Pavilion, engage with exhibitors, and explore their innovative offerings. It's a week for companies to keep up to speed with the latest trends and technologies, as well as a platform to showcase their unique capabilities. While it is indeed a competitive landscape, excellence always reaps its rewards.”

UK PAVILION HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 1 – MONDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2023

GCC Market Overview with EIC Business Development Manager, Anand Kumar Ranganathan

UK Pavilion Opening Ceremony with Stuart Broadley, HM Ambassador to the UAE Edward Hobart CMG, and Mashal Al Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ.

Panel Session: "Net Zero Jeopardy" moderated by Stuart Broadley, featuring industry experts.

DAY 2 – TUESDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2023

Contractor Presentations: Wood, and Petrofac

Panel Session: "The Future of Oil and Gas: Navigating Transition and Sustainability" moderated by BP’s Patricia Nicholas.

DAY 3 – WEDNESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2023

Contractor Presentations: Worley and McDermott

Panel Session: "Energy Transition in the Middle East: Opportunities and Challenges" moderated by Dr Dalia Abdallah.

DAY 4 – THURSDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2023

Contractor Presentation: NPCC

Panel Session: "Unraveling the Delays: Factors Impacting Project Activity in the Energy Sector" moderated by EIC’s Ryan McPherson.

For more information about EIC, please visit: https://www.the-eic.com

About EIC

The EIC is an award-winning global trade association for the energy supply chain with a worldwide membership of over 900 companies covering all energy sectors. Established in 1943, EIC advocates for its members by working closely with governments and key stakeholders. Members and clients have access to an array of products and services through our London HQ and offices in Dubai, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio de Janeiro, including EICDataStream, a worldwide database of energy projects in development, and EICAssetMap, a comprehensive operating assets information service. We also offer event solutions, and our expert analysts and consultants produce insightful reports and bespoke market intelligence. In recognition of our commitment to excellence, the EIC was honoured to receive the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in 2023.