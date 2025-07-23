Abu Dhabi, UAE: EHC Investment LLC (“EHC”), through its Safety vertical arm Emirates International Firefighting (“EIFF”), today announced the successful acquisition of 100% of Tamouh Fire and Safety (“Tamouh”), a premier provider of fire protection solutions in Abu Dhabi.

This acquisition positions EHC to deepen its commitment to enhancing national safety infrastructure, expand its presence in a critical industry, and propel innovation in fire and life‑safety services across the region.

Tamouh is renowned for its comprehensive fire protection portfolio, ranging from system design and installation to maintenance and emergency response services. Its unwavering compliance with global standards and adoption of cutting‑edge technologies have made it a trusted partner for residential, commercial, and government clients across Abu Dhabi.

Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC, commented, “Our acquisition of Tamouh demonstrates EHC’s unwavering commitment to the UAE’s development agenda. We aim to support the nation’s rapid growth by elevating industry benchmarks, modernizing safety infrastructure, and delivering dependable fire protection services tailored to community needs.”

This acquisition complements the services EHC already delivers to its portfolio of more than 100,000 clients across other essential sectors, particularly in gas distribution. It supports EHC’s long‑term goal of offering a one‑stop solution that seamlessly integrates gas services and firefighting systems with the smart residential and industrial solutions developed through its subsidiaries in the technology sector. This level of integration ensures full alignment with the UAE’s national vision for smart and sustainable infrastructure, while enhancing service delivery and contributing to the overall satisfaction and happiness of EHC’s clients.

Through this acquisition, EIFF seeks to reinforce the national fire safety ecosystem, driving competitiveness, improving response capabilities, and enhancing workforce skills. EIFF will invest in training programs for technicians, introduce digital solution, and fast‑track smart‑systems integration, ensuring Tamouh remains at the forefront of technological and governance advancement in the field.

“This move reinforces our vision to become one of the leading players in the fire and safety sector,” said Moustafa Rasad, Chief Executive Officer at EHC. “Backed by a 35+ year legacy of operational excellence and industrial leadership, and under the strategic direction of our shareholders in 2PointZero; IHC subsidiary, we are confident in our ability to grow this platform and deliver integrated, future-ready solutions that raise safety standards across the region.”

This deal aligns with EHC’s broader strategy to invest in essential service providers that bolster resilience, encourage national economic diversification, and support visionary goals outlined in UAE long‑term plans. With Tamouh now part of the EHC family, the combined entities will work to expand service offerings across the region while leveraging regional capabilities to position the UAE as a benchmark for safety infrastructure excellence.

About Tamouh Fire and Safety

Tamouh brings over 15+ years of experience in fire protection, with a track record that includes maintaining 3,000 properties, installing 150,000 fire alarm devices, servicing over 1 million fire extinguishers, and responding to more than 20,000 emergency calls. The company has also supported the issuance of over 10,000 Istifa certificates, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for residential, commercial, and government clients across the UAE.

About EHC Investment L.L.C

EHC, a subsidiary of 2PointZero (an IHC subsidiary), is a diversified investment firm based in Abu Dhabi with a portfolio spanning energy, safety, infrastructure and technology. Through over 12 subsidiaries, including leading names like Al Fanar Gas Group, Emirates International Gas, KAD Engineering and Construction, FOOJ Fire Fighting Services, International System Integration Company , NexGen Energy, and Sonic Tech Instrumentation and Calibration, EHC drives long-term value, supports sustainable growth, and advances the UAE’s vision for innovation and global competitiveness.