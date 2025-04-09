Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat, officially inaugurated the new office of IGT Solutions at Maadi Technology Park in Cairo. The global customer experience (CX) and digital transformation company is expanding its operations in Egypt as part of its strategic growth in EMEA markets.

The event was attended by IGT Solutions’ Global CEO Katie Stein, ITIDA CEO Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, IGT Egypt Managing Director Mohamed Guemei, and senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and ITIDA.

IGT Solutions entered the Egyptian market in 2022 and currently operates a multilingual service center providing support in over eight languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German. The company plans to grow its local workforce from 450 to 2,000 professionals by 2027.

“Egypt’s outsourcing industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with the number of global delivery centers tripling over the past three years,” said Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, citing the Ministry’s strategy to expand the talent pool, strengthen digital infrastructure, and enhance competitiveness in high-value services such as software engineering, semiconductor design, and AI.

“Egypt continues to attract top-tier outsourcing investments thanks to its cost-effectiveness, skilled workforce, and modern infrastructure,” noted Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA. He emphasized that the agency proudly supports companies like IGT Solutions in scaling regional operations from Egypt and contributing to the growth of the digital economy.

“This expansion reflects the growing confidence in Egypt’s strategic position as a regional outsourcing hub,” El-Zaher added, highlighting Egypt’s competitive edge in multilingual talent, advanced infrastructure, and favorable operating costs.

“Egypt offers a strong talent pipeline, multilingual capabilities, and a favorable business environment,” said Katie Stein, CEO of IGT Solutions. She explained that the new office strengthens the company’s ability to deliver next-generation outsourcing solutions, powered by generative AI and human-centric innovation.

“We’re excited to deepen our investment in Egypt, a market with significant potential for growth and innovation,” Stein continued, stating that the Cairo office is not just a physical expansion but a strategic step to better serve global clients.

“Our growth in Egypt reflects our confidence in the country’s potential as a regional outsourcing hub,” commented Mohamed Guemei, Managing Director of IGT Solutions Egypt. “We are committed to nurturing local talent and leveraging Egypt’s strategic location to deliver world-class, tech-driven services.”

Guemei emphasized that the new facility marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the digital economy.

IGT Solutions’ operations in Egypt support global clients across sectors including travel, technology, banking, fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and the freelance economy. The company is heavily investing in talent development, with specialized training in data analytics, AI, and digital operations.

IGT Solutions currently operates 31 delivery centers across 13 countries, employing over 25,000 professionals and supporting clients in more than 35 languages.

"IGT Solutions proudly announces its ongoing expansion in the Egyptian market, which has grown to 500 colleagues in just two years. As a global leader with 25,000 colleagues worldwide, we serve major airline and hospitality brands, delivering exceptional customer experiences from visa processing to baggage claim. Our Cairo site is our fastest-growing location, where we have invested several million dollars over the past two years and plan to grow our team to 2,000. We are committed to integrating human and digital solutions to enhance our services, leveraging innovative technology like our 'Check Button' AI platform to streamline processes. As we continue to expand, we are excited to welcome clients to experience the high talent and culture in Egypt."