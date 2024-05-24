Cairo: Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), the leading platform for celebrating entrepreneurship in Egypt, has announced the launch and opening of applications for its fourth edition. This prestigious event aims to honor and support the most innovative and successful entrepreneurs in Egypt. The announcement was made during its first press conference, where the categories for this edition’s awards and their esteemed jury panels were revealed. With a commitment to fostering the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, this year’s edition is under the theme of "Breaking Silos Together: Building Resilience and Embracing Opportunity”. which aligns with EEA’s commitment towards the entrepreneurial ecosystem development.

The conference welcomed notable figures from diverse industries, including Mr. Amr Mansi, Founder and CEO of ievents and Founder of EEA; Engineer Ahmed El Sewedy, President & CEO of El Sewedy Electric S.A.E, and EEA Advisory board member; Ms. Neveen El Tahri, Chairperson Pyramids, Delta Inspire, The Pyramid 138 Private Equity, & Delta Shield for Investment, also an EEA Advisory board member; and, Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr and Chairman of Egyptian Real Estate Council, and EEA Strategic Partner. Each speaker delivered a compelling speech highlighting their pride and commitment to the platform and the unique aspects of this year's edition.

This edition’s jury panels feature experts from local, regional, and international business domains, ensuring a rigorous and transparent evaluation process. Applications are now open starting from May 23rd, 2024 and will close on July 4th, 2024 welcoming all eligible companies to participate. The eligibility criteria is as follows: At least one of the founders must be Egyptian, the company must be legally registered and operating in Egypt, the applicants must have been operating for a minimum of 2 years and less than 10 years, previous finalists and applicants have the opportunity to reapply, yet previous winners can only reapply if they have founded or moved to a new company, no applicant can apply in more than one award category, and companies must submit all the required documents to support their nomination. This serves as a guide, to ensure integrity and credibility of the awards while also providing a fair experience for all applicants. The award ceremony, honoring the winner will be held on September 21st, 2024.

The current edition of EEA includes 14 prestigious awards, each celebrating innovation and excellence in entrepreneurship. The categories include: Art to Business Award, Content Innovation Award, Disruptor of Traditional Industries Award, Digital Solutions & Customer Experience Award, Environmental Sustainability Award, Fashion Vanguard Award, Fintech Excellence Award, Global Reach Achievement Award, Local Hero Award, Product Design & Innovation Award, Quick Serve Restaurant Champion Award, Rising Star Award, Sports & Wellness Award, and Disruptive Duo Award for Market Innovation. These awards serve as a testament to EEA's commitment to fostering diversity and innovation within the entrepreneurship landscape, while also spotlighting creative ideas and pioneering projects that drive economic progress and enhance the well-being of Egyptian communities.

In this context, Mr. Amr Mansi, Founder and CEO of ievents, and Founder of EEA, expressed his pride in announcing the launch of the fourth edition of EEA, to celebrate inspiring entrepreneurs and honor their exceptional achievements.

He stated: “Our launch to the fourth edition today indicates the great success achieved by EEA platform over the past years. This year marks a new era for EEA, as we are witnessing concrete steps towards transforming it into a regional platform. The participation of applicants and jury members from various backgrounds enriches the competition and exchange of experiences on a broader level.”

Additionally, Mansi unveiled plans for a new initiative aimed at empowering youth the "Youth Entrepreneur Awards (YEA)." This platform is designed to shed light on promising talents and success stories of the people of tomorrow. More details will be announced upon the platform's completion and launch.

It’s worth mentioning that, the fourth edition of EEA is organized by ievents, with Tatweer Misr as the powered by partner, EGBANK as the official bank partner, Orange Egypt and PepsiCo as co-partners for the fourth year in a row, Startup Scene as the official media partner, Concrete as the official fashion partner for the third consecutive year, Nestlé as the sustainability partner, Seven as the consumer finance partner, and Influence Group as the communication partner.

Additionally, EEA ecosystem partners include LOGIC Consulting and the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (AmCham).

EEA boasts an esteemed advisory board composed of leading figures in entrepreneurship and investment fields across the region. The board includes; Mr. Ahmed El Sewedy- President & CEO of El Sewedy Electric S.A.E, Ms. Neveen El Tahri- Chairperson of Pyramids, Delta Inspire, The Pyramid 138 Private Equity, and Delta Shield for Investment, Mr. Ahmed Habib- President & CEO of Harvest Holdings and Founding Member of EO Cairo, Ms. Dina El Mofty- Founder of Injaz Egypt, Ms. Thuraya Ismail- Executive Director of Mentor Arabia & Eisenhower Fellow, Mr. Hussein Rifai- Serial Entrepreneur & Founder of Ventures, Mr. Onsi Sawiris- Co-Founder & Managing Partner at HOF Capital, Mr. Wael Fakharany- CEO at Edenred Middle East, Mr. Aladdin Saba- Founding Partner of BPE Partners.

EEA continues to achieve significant accomplishments, contributing to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Egypt and the region. The platform inspires coming generations and builds a prosperous future for entrepreneurship in Egypt and the world.