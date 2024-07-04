Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) announced the launch of a new award dedicated to young entrepreneurs aged 16 to 25, titled the "Outstanding Youth of the Year" award. This award is part of the platform’s fourth edition, aimed at encouraging the creativity and success of Egyptian youth who have pioneered advanced solutions and impactful progresses, highlighting the pivotal role of the nation's young minds in driving growth and development.

This year's EEA edition is themed "Breaking Silos Together: Building Resilience and Embracing Opportunity," reflecting the platform's unwavering commitment to developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem. Alongside, EEA has announced an extension of the application period for all 15 award categories until July 13, providing additional time for aspiring entrepreneurs to submit their entries and showcase their innovative projects.

It is worth noting that the announcement of this new award comes in line with EEA's strategy and in preparation for the establishment of an integrated platform for promising youth, which is "Youth Entrepreneur Awards (YEA)." This strategic move emphasizes the platform’s belief in the key role of youth in driving the Egyptian economy forward. Amr Mansy, the Founder and CEO of ievents and the Founder of EEA, expressed his pride in announcing the different awards during the opening press conference, as they demonstrate EEA's dedication to inspire future generations and pave the way for a prosperous entrepreneurial future on local, regional, and global levels.