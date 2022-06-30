Channel partner Arete Global FZ LLC handled implementation to go live on cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors’ modules on Performance and Goals

CAIRO, Egypt: Banque Misr, one of Egypt’s largest banks, announced a digital transformation partnership with global technology company SAP in support of Egypt Vision 2030, for business continuity and employee engagement during and post-COVID-19 era.

Egypt is one of Africa’s fastest-growing banking markets, and the country’s rapid growth is fueling an increase in its retail banking market. Supporting Egypt Vision 2030’s diversified economic growth, banking sector job creation, and business continuity, Banque Misr has implemented an organization-wide digital transformation, starting with its talent management.

Banque Misr has worked with channel partner Arete Global FZ LLC, who handled implementation to go live on the cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors’ modules on Performance and Goals. Now, Banque Misr has full and real-time visibility on talent and employee performance for more than 20,000 employees across 800 branches.

Additionally, Banque Misr has won the Largest HXM Transformation award at the recently held SAP HXM Elite Club Award and was one of 21 organizations across the Middle East and North Africa to receive this prestigious award for their successful implementation of SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

With many employees working remotely due to COVID-19, Banque Misr is showing best practices in leveraging these digital solutions to maintain business continuity and to enhance employee engagement.

“Banque Misr’s digital transformation shows how Intelligent Enterprises can leverage SuccessFactors’ real-time talent insights to win top talent, connect people to purpose, and drive business results”, said Mohammed Samy, Managing Director, SAP Egypt

“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we managed to work hand-in-hand with our strategic partner Banque Misr to achieve our committed target date for the performance module going live,” said Islam Youssef, Country Manager – Egypt, Arete Global. “We are happy to see the fruition of our efforts in the form of the large number of employees effortlessly working remotely across various branches.”

