Based on long and strong experience, a strong and diverse work history, and within the framework of an ambitious business plan; The Egyptian Kuwaiti Real estate Development, which was established about 40 years ago in partnership between the Egyptian and Kuwaiti governments, announced a strategic plan that makes 2024 a boom year for the company. This plan includes launching a diverse project portfolio, restructuring, and recruiting new human cadres, which will enhance The company's leading position guarantees its leadership in the market during the current year.

Yousry Selim, Managing Director of the Egyptian Kuwaiti Real Estate Development Co, said that the company is starting to implement this plan by launching a portfolio of diverse projects during the coming period in East and West Cairo, restructuring and including cadres that will make the company at the forefront of real estate development companies in Egypt and the Arab world in order to help achieve Egypt’s 2030 vision.

Mohamed Aloui, general consultant for the Egyptian Kuwaiti Real Estate Development Company, said that the company is launching a distinctive project in the “heart of Taj City” at EGP 1.5 billion pounds investments. It is a distinguished project located in an exceptional place and was designed and being implemented with the highest quality standards.

He added that the new project, NOBLE RESIDENCE, is located over 25 acres, and is an integrated residential project that includes 180 various units, including villas, twin houses, and townhouses. Nearly 50% of the project has already been implemented, and its delivery will begin by the end of 2026, as the company has strong competencies and long experience. In implementation, he pointed out that implementation before marketing ensures a realistic vision of the unit before contracting for it.

He explained in special statements that cooperation was made with Arch Plan to develop the architectural design of the project, which is one of the strong engineering consulting offices in the real estate market, as the company is implementing a distinguished project commensurate with the extent of its expertise and the distinctiveness of its project location, indicating that the company offers flexible and competitive payment systems. For project clients with repayment periods of up to 8 years.

He pointed out that the Egyptian Kuwaiti Real Estate Development Company started in 1978 by a presidential decision and in partnership between the Egyptian and Kuwaiti governments, with the aim of implementing various projects, making it one of the first companies to establish the concept of real estate development, as it implemented various projects in Nasr City, the Fifth Settlement, Maadi, and Heliopolis, which It varied between integrated projects and separate buildings.

He pointed out that the company is planning to include a huge portfolio of plots located in distinctive places, which will be benefited from in the coming period and the launch of various projects on these lands during the coming period, in parallel with a plan for internal restructuring of the company and cooperation with human cadres and strong expertise to work in the company. In order to achieve its ambitious goals for the coming period.

