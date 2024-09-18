Farid, an emerging Egyptian EdTech Startup, has announced the receipt of $250,000 in pre-seed funding round from Saudi businesswoman Amal bint Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan. This funding comes at a time when the company has also entered into several strategic partnerships with schools across Egypt.

Farid focuses on character Education and mental health support for children and youth aged 3 to 18 years. The company employs modern educational methodologies to develop personal and psychological skills.

Founded by Mahmoud Hussein in 2024, leveraging his extensive experience in character education and personal development, Farid has distinguished itself by offering innovative educational solutions to improve children’s well-being and enhance their personal skills.

Farid is the first and leading platform in the Middle East and North Africa to provide direct, one-on-one sessions for character building and mental health support for Arab children aged 3 to 18 years. Additionally, the platform offers training for youth and graduates to become certified trainers in Farid’s educational and psychological methodology.

On this occasion, Mahmoud Hussein, the founder and CEO of Farid, expressed his great happiness with this step and his pride in the valuable trust of Amal bint Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan.

Hussein explained that the company will use the funding to expand its platform, develop new training content, hire new employees and trainers, and expand into Saudi Arabia and UAE. The company will also work on forming partnerships with many schools and universities to enhance its reach to the target audience.

The founder and CEO of Farid pointed out that innovation in education is one of the main factors in attracting funding, which has been achieved through Farid’s unique methodology. Additionally, Hussein emphasized that the large market and the increasing need for personal skills education and self-development for children in the region, along with plans for regional expansion in Gulf markets, make Farid an attractive option for investors looking to support education and well-being.

Hussein added that Farid’s goals include regional expansion by launching the platform in more schools and educational institutions in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE. The platform aims to increase the number of subscribers to 20,000 new subscribers over the next two years.

Farid also seeks to develop its content by adding workshops and new curricula that enhance children’s personal skills, nurture their talents, and support their mental health to prepare them confidently for future challenges. In the field of training and employment, the platform aims to train 10,000 graduates from education colleges to become certified trainers with Farid by 2030.

It is worth noting that Farid was selected among the top 100 startups at the LEAP2024 conference, held in Riyadh, on March 2024.