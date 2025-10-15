Cairo – Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt 2025 have officially commenced today at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC). Running from October 14 to 16, the 34th edition of Egypt Energy and the 5th edition of FIREX Egypt, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Environment, aim to reinforce Egypt’s leadership in sustainable energy and advanced safety standards.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the attendance of Eng. Gaber Desouki , Chairman of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, H.E. Minister Plenipotentiary Mostafa Shaikhon, Vice Chairman, The Suez Canal Economic Zone for Investment and Promotion Affairs (SCZONE )50, and Ahmed Zohair, Director of Foreign Investment Promotion at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). The exhibitions are expected to welcome nearly 11,500 attendees and delegations from more than 20 countries.

This year's dual event marks a milestone with the first-ever participation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. This participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening regional and international partnerships and exchanging expertise in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. It also highlights the nation’s achievements in balancing economic growth with environmental protection, reflecting growing regional cooperation in advancing clean energy and safety innovation.

Positioned as the region’s leading hubs for energy transformation and industrial safety, Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt 2025 align closely with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the National Energy Strategy, advancing shared goals of expanding renewable energy, developing smart infrastructure, and strengthening safety standards. The exhibitions serve as collaborative platforms that unite the public and private sectors to accelerate progress toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

Spanning three days, the events feature seven specialized conferences, over 150 international and regional speakers, and more than 50 panel discussions exploring the latest developments in clean energy, smart grids, fire protection, and occupational safety. This year’s agenda is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, enhance operational performance, and highlight breakthrough technologies and practical solutions shaping the future of sustainable industry across the region. The exhibitions also see strong participation from leading local and global organizations in the energy, utilities, and construction sectors.

In this regard, Mark Ring, Group Director, Energy Exhibitions, Middle East & Africa, Informa Markets, stated: “Egypt continues to serve as a driving force for sustainable energy transformation in the region. The exceptional turnout and strong international participation at Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt 2025 reflect the shared determination among regional stakeholders to accelerate the transition toward a more efficient, integrated, and low-carbon future. This year’s agenda focuses on collaboration between governments, utilities, and innovators—to deliver scalable solutions that meet both local and global sustainability goals.”

For his part, Medhat Shawky, Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Egypt, added: “The support of Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Environment has been instrumental in shaping Egypt Energy and FIREX into leading platforms for knowledge exchange and industry advancement. This year’s strong participation from local and global organizations in the energy, utilities, and construction sectors—alongside the first-time participation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure—reinforces the growing regional cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in developing smart, sustainable energy systems and enhancing safety standards. We are proud to see these exhibitions evolve into essential gatherings for decision-makers shaping the region’s energy and safety future.”

The exhibitions’ combined agenda highlights the critical role of public-private collaboration in supporting Egypt’s efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in the national mix and to strengthen the infrastructure required for large-scale industrial growth. Through its comprehensive conference lineup, diverse exhibitor showcase, and global participation, Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt 2025 reaffirm the country’s leadership in shaping a sustainable, secure, and future-ready energy and safety landscape for the region.

For more information, please visit: egypt-energy.com | firexegypt.com