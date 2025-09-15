Dr. Ghada Nour: Their investments reflect growing international confidence in our business environment

Cairo: Haleon, a global leader of trusted healthcare brands like Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren Emulgel, and Centrum- released an economic report about the company’s impact in the Egyptian economy. Based on the study that was conducted by Oxford Economics, Haleon supported in 2023 a total GDP contribution of EGP 2.2 billion (USD 72 million) , during its first full year of operation in Egypt.

This total economic impact includes the direct, indirect, and induced economic impacts of Haleon’s operations. For every USD 100 of GDP that Haleon has generated, Oxford Economics estimates that Haleon’s expenditure on inputs and wages stimulated a further USD 4,400 across Egypt's economy. In addition, Oxford’s modelling suggests a total of 4,500 jobs were also sustained by Haleon across Egypt. As such, for every 10 workers employed by Haleon, a further 367 jobs were supported across the country. Of Haleon’s domestic procurement, 98% was operational expenditure and 2% was capital expenditure. Over 73% of this was on manufactured products.

To support the operations and localize the manufacturing of the brands, Haleon purchased millions of dollars of goods and services from suppliers across Egypt. The company depended on 85 suppliers across Egypt to provide 96% of the total procurement expenditure, with the remainder spent on goods and services from international suppliers. These suppliers in turn procure their own inputs from other businesses. In this way, on top of the direct economic contribution, Haleon indirectly supported further economic activity in Egypt through their supply chain.

"Haleon’s strategic investments reflect growing international confidence in Egypt’s business environment. Their expansion supports our goals to attract high-value industries, boost local production, and enhance export potential across the region." Said Dr. Ghada Nour, Assistant of Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade

"The economic data clearly illustrates Haleon's contribution to job creation and local investments in healthcare products. Their presence in the market is in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 and the state's belief in the role of the private sector." Said Dr. Nahla El Sebaay Head of the Central Department for Decision Making.

“Since establishing Haleon in Egypt in 2023, our focus has been on making self-care more accessible, inclusive, and relevant to the everyday lives of Egyptians. This study reaffirms the positive impact of our presence not just as a business but as a committed partner in supporting healthier communities. We remain dedicated to expanding our contribution through meaningful innovation, strong local partnerships, and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of Egyptian consumers.” said Asif Alavi, General Manager of North Africa at Haleon.

It is worth noting that Haleon is producing and exporting its brands from Egypt to selected markets in North Africa, the Gulf and Near East region, and Saudi Arabia.