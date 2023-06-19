Cairo, Egypt – GV Group, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, and Egis, an international player in the consulting, construction engineering, and mobility service sector, signed a consortium agreement to cover GV Groups’ extensive hospitality portfolio in Egypt, which includes hotel, leisure, and tourism projects.

GV Group’s portfolio pertains to luxury hotels, serviced apartments, sports and retail venues with prime locations across Egypt, in addition to historical touristic venues that reflect Egypt’s cultural and heritage. Egis' scope of services includes exclusively providing consultancy services to elevate, develop and restore these prestigious projects.

The collaboration will leverage the specialized knowledge of Egis' subsidiary, Voltere by Egis, in hospitality consulting and strategies, ensuring a comprehensive approach to achieving the desired goals of optimizing the hotel suite and enhancing marketing strategies to give the GV brand further exposure within the industry and on an international scale.

The portfolio includes: White Sand – North Coast in Alexandria: 380 branded serviced apartments (380 keys), 180 seafront hotel keys and hotel apartments, a 5-star hotel in Mount Cairo, Katameya: branded serviced apartments, villas, and lodges, a hotel in Times Square, Port Said, Zamalek Boutique Hotel renovation: 30 rooms, Sultan Beach Hotel – Hurghada: 314 rooms, La Rosa Waves Hotel – Hurghada : 250 rooms, Badawia Resort – Marsa Allam: 200 rooms, El Sayadeen Village – Nuweiba: 99 rooms, Salah El Din – Taba: 114 rooms, and Salah El Din Historic Citadel Leisure destination.

Each establishment offers unique experiences and captures the essence of Egypt's rich heritage. Under the agreement, Egis will bolster GV's development efforts by providing comprehensive commercial and technical services.

"We are delighted to join forces with Egis and Voltere in this exciting venture. Their extensive experience and knowledge in the hospitality sector make them an ideal partner for our ambitious projects. Together, we aim to set new standards of excellence and provide unforgettable experiences to our guests," said Sherif Hamouda, CEO of GV Group.

"We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with GV Group in a new area of focus. Our conglomerate's ability to provide diverse services across various industries allows us to tailor our expertise to meet GV’s aspirations. Through our specialized business line, Voltere by Egis, we are confident in our ability to drive the development of GV Group's hotel portfolio," said Mohammad Ben Messoud, Egypt's Country Managing Director for Egis.

-Ends-

About GV Group

GV Group is committed to establishing strong, stable and successful communities with life-lasting bonds. We are dedicated to provide the highest quality and latest technologies within our developments all over Egypt. Therefore, enriching people’s lives and aspirations, contributing to a better tomorrow. GV Developments sharpens its vision to bring alive its client’s aspiration of ultimate living with high-quality residential, leisure, and commercial developments. Focusing on the social, economic, and environmental welfare; providing an unmatched real estate experience.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 16,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis currently operates in 8 countries across the Middle East completing over 700 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting over 2,600 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities.

Press contact

Dana Rafeh

Marketing and Communications Manager

dana.rafeh@egis-group.com