With its decades long experience and expertise in refurbishment design, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of bridges and highway infrastructure, Egis will conduct a thorough condition and life assessment of the causeway linking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Built in the 1980’s, the King Fahd Causeway is a 25 kilometers long structure composed of bridges and embankments, carrying over 60,000 vehicles in its peak time. It features 12 kilometers of twin box girder viaducts, 13 kilometers of embankments, 3 flyovers and several artificial islands.

Egis, along with industry experts, Applus, VSL and Trendspek, will use a digitally integrated approach to execute this iconic bridge project. Using precision asset intelligence platforms, digital twin, an interactive dashboard, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), along with field-critical data from inspections, drone-based photogrammetry, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) results, and historical inspection records, Egis will create a centralized Geographic Information System (GIS) platform. This platform will provide an up-to-date and comprehensive view of the structural health of the King Fahd Causeway.

Based on these results, the company will develop a detailed maintenance plan and recommendation to extend the life of the structure, ensuring the longevity and safety of the asset.

"The King Fahd Causeway project solidifies our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver precise and efficient results and solve problems intelligently. We are dedicated to ensuring the future maintenance and inspection plans for the remaining life of the structure and beyond, ensuring its continued safety and efficiency,” said Khaled El Mir, the Country Managing Director of Egis in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

For over 30 years, Egis have invested in, designed, operated and maintained complex transport infrastructure globally utilizing digital technology to enhance the infrastructure’s economic performance, minimize environmental impact and improve health and safety measures. This project for the King Fahd Causeway reinforces Egis' commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring a seamless and secure transportation link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for years to come.

