United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the return of ‘Engineer the Future’, a programme in partnership with Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) that inspires schoolchildren in grades nine to 12 to pursue further learning and future careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

‘Engineer the Future’ sessions are delivered by enthusiastic STEM facilitators and consist of a variety of classroom-based lectures and interactive workshops. Topics covered include the applications and innovations of the aluminium production process and environmental priorities such as reducing emissions and recycling.

‘Engineer the Future’ introduces children to the fundamental science upon which the aluminium industry is based. The programme aims to support the achievement of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, which identifies STEM skills as vital to the development of a competitive, diversified, knowledge-based economy. Attracting young people talented in STEM, into the industrial sector is also vital to the achievement of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth goals.

Her Excellency Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Director General of Emirates Schools Establishment, said: “ESE is keen to build bridges of cooperation with leading companies in various fields, in a way that contributes to the development and refinement of students' skills in an optimal manner. Training methodologies such as these will contribute to determining the trends of our students and their future educational options. Cooperation with Emirates Global Aluminium is in line with the educational institution’s priorities, which aim in its entirety to qualify students and provide them with all the elements of leadership growth and develop students’ interest and knowledge in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is an integral part of our determination to closing the skills gap between education and industry. ESE is committed to furthering the growth and development of the public education sector across the UAE and welcomes collaboration on programmes targeted at providing students with real life application of knowledge that they gain in the classroom.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: “Engaging young people in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics studies and then careers is vital for the UAE’s industrial and economic future. ‘Engineer the Future’ is a significant contribution by EGA to this goal. I encourage schools across the UAE to take part in this programme, which I trust will now continue to inspire young people with knowledge about the contributions they can make to national development through work in STEM fields.”

‘Engineer the Future’ previously ran from 2017 to 2019 and reached more than 16,000 UAE students. The programme’s hands-on approach meant it was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

­EGA has collaborated with Emirates Schools Establishment on different initiatives over the past two years, including supporting the safe reopening of schools near the company’s Al Taweelah site during the COVID-19 pandemic through the provision of prevention equipment and safety awareness materials.

EGA also runs a STEM outreach programme with UAE universities and schools. EGA’s Ambassador Programme is led by young Emirati EGA engineers and professionals, who discuss with students the practical application of their studies in industry. The Ambassador Programme has reached more than 13,000 UAE students since its launch in 2019.

EGA is a major employer of science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals, with more than 1,500 people working at EGA in STEM-related roles including more than 500 UAE Nationals.