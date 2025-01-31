Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, has been certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Chain of Custody Standard for its facilities in the UAE.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Chain of Custody Standard sets requirements for the tracking and accounting of responsibly-produced raw materials and metal throughout the value chain, from mine to consumer. It complements the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard, which certifies facilities for their sustainability performance.

EGA’s UAE facilities source some raw materials from upstream suppliers certified to the ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody. This enables EGA to now produce a proportion of ASI Chain of Custody certified aluminium, providing customers with access to ASI Chain of Custody certified aluminium.

All of EGA’s mining, refining and smelting facilities sites around the world are certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standards, with the exception of the recently acquired Spectro Alloys.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: "Aluminium is essential for the development of a more sustainable society. It also matters how sustainably aluminium is made, and this includes sourcing of responsibly-produced raw materials. Achieving certification to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Chain of Custody Standard is step forward in our aspiration to become a global sustainability leader for the aluminium industry. I am proud the EGA is now able to produce ASI-certified metal.”

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative is a global, non-profit organisation that brings together aluminium producers, end-users such as BMW Group and Nespresso, civil society, and the public through consultation, to determine what constitutes good sustainability performance in the aluminium sector. The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s standards are the global benchmark for sustainability in the aluminium industry.

The independent, third-party audit of EGA’s systems required for ASI Chain of Custody Certification was carried out by DNV Business Assurance Services UK Ltd.