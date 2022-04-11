Q1 2022 brought a surge of key contracts for the FM giant, strengthening the leadership position in the market

Dubai, UAE: EFS Group announces today excellent results at the closure of Q1 2022 with new project wins of over AED 1.2 billion. The recent contract awards include a mega soft services contract for Jeddah Airport valued at over SAR 750 million including multiple iconic projects in UAE, Saudi and other countries in the Group's GCC operations.

Tariq maintains that EFS has crossed five billion in contracts backlog with these wins and remains a preferred FM partner of choice. EFS prides itself with an iconic client portfolio in integrated facilities management.

The award of the Jeddah Airport contract marks the continued expansion of EFS Group in the aviation sector in addition to the existing portfolio of aviation sector clients across UAE, KSA, Oman, India, and Jordan.

EFS has maintained over 97% contract retention and compounded annual growth of 20% for more than a decade since 2010. Tariq claims that EFS will grow to a billion-dollar revenues company with these new wins and business in the pipeline by 2025.

