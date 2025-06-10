In line with its strategic plan to expand across various governorates of Egypt, and in recognition of the pioneering role of Port Said Governorate in the fields of energy and industry, Elsewedy University -SUTech- Polytechnic of Egypt is pleased to announce a special discount for students from schools in Port Said who apply to the Energy Engineering program.

The program offers a comprehensive academic experience, combining strong theoretical foundations with practical training and a clear focus on sustainability. Students can choose from two specialized tracks—Industry and Sustainability—both designed to prepare them to meet the evolving needs of the modern energy and industrial sectors.

Reflecting SUTech’s commitment to international collaboration, the program includes partnerships with top-tier Italian university. Students participate in the prestigious Polimi Energy Week, earning an international certificate and engaging directly with faculty from the partner institutions. This global exposure enhances the academic experience and ensures alignment with international standards.

In this context, Eng. Ahmed ElSewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy University “SUTech” – Polytechnic of Egypt – stated: “Port Said Governorate is a vital hub for energy projects and industrial development in Egypt, hosting numerous strategic initiatives and offering promising investment opportunities in the sector. We believe that investing in the education and training of young talents in Port Said is a direct investment in the future of the energy industry. This approach not only prepares a skilled workforce to meet the evolving needs of future industries but also contributes to expanding job opportunities and improving employment rates across Egypt.”

He added: “As part of our mission to expand access to high-quality education beyond Cairo, we are offering a 25% discount for students from Port Said schools. This initiative supports our vision of promoting educational equity and extending opportunities across all governorates.”

For her part, Mrs. Hanan ElRihany, CEO of ELSEWEDY EDTECH, emphasized the importance of spreading this educational model across all governorates, saying: "At Elsewedy University “SUTech” – Polytechnic of Egypt – we are dedicated to developing educational programs that keep pace with the rapid transformations in the energy and industry sectors. Therefore, the Energy Engineering program is a comprehensive model that combines academic knowledge and practical application, enabling graduate students to integrate into the workforce from day one. Offering this opportunity to students from Port Said comes within our vision to empower the next generation of engineers capable of driving change and advancing sustainable development."

This initiative forms part of SUTech’s broader strategy to establish a robust network of partnerships with leading global institutions. The Energy Engineering program is developed under the auspices of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, in cooperation with top-tier Italian university.

It is worth mentioning that these collaborations highlight the university’s commitment to aligning applied education with labor market demands—particularly in strategic regions—ultimately enhancing graduate employability and supporting national growth in the energy and industrial sectors, both in Egypt and internationally.

About Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt:

Elsewedy University of Technology “SUTech”, the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that offers a 4-year bachelor’s degree in Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SUTech” shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships, and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

SUTech provides education in more than 19 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SU Tech applies practical education in laboratories, workshops, training, and internships to the theoretical studies that allow graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.

Through its collaboration with the Indian Amity University Dubai branch, SUTech will be pioneering Higher Education in Egypt with the leading Worldwide Indian model.