The purpose-built centre will welcome children aged 45 days to five years with a bilingual, play-led approach inspired by global best practices.

Dubai: A new chapter in early childhood education began in Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, as Nalapad Investments and MVK Holdings hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for Crayons Nursery. Crayons Nursery will be a progressive learning centre following all the best practices in early years pedagogy primarily focusing on the EYFS curriculum. This purpose-built early years centre will open its doors to young toddlers in May 2026 & the FS1 and FS2 intake from September 2026.

The ceremony, held at the nursery site, was attended by government officials, education leaders, investors, media representatives, and families. Chief Guest Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, graced the event.

Crayons Nursery is designed to accommodate 200 children aged between forty-five days and five years. The campus will offer a bilingual programme in English and Arabic, and provide a nurturing space that fosters joyful learning, creativity, and emotional development. Crayons Nursery reflects the founders’ continued investment in high-quality education that supports families and communities across Dubai.

“Every child deserves a beginning where their curiosity is honoured and their individuality is nurtured,” said Mr. Abdulla Nalapad Ahmed, Managing Director of Nalapad Investments and Chairman of Credence High School. “Crayons Nursery is our commitment to families in Dubai. It is a space where children will be encouraged to explore, express, and grow in a caring environment. We are building more than a nursery. We are shaping the early years of tomorrow’s innovators, leaders, and change-makers.”

“We are committed to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s long-term plan for a diversified and knowledge-driven economy, in line with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) Education 33 transformative vision, aimed to position the emirate as a global hub for education and innovation. Crayons Nursery reflects the kind of forward-thinking, learner-centric approach that lays the foundation for academic excellence, cultural empowerment, equitable access, innovative practices and personal development from the very earliest years,” he added.

Mr. Sameer K. Mohamed, Managing Director of MVK Holdings and Governor of Credence High School, added, “Families today seek more than just a preschool. They want a place where their children feel safe, inspired, and celebrated. Crayons Nursery brings together leading pedagogical practices from the EYFS, Montessori, and Finnish models within a thoughtfully designed campus. Our vision is to create a centre where children can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. This is the beginning of a larger journey to bring Crayons to more communities across the UAE.”

“Crayons Nursery creates a safe and enriching space where children fall in love with learning at their own pace. By celebrating curiosity and emotional well-being, the nursery aims to cultivate confident, kind, resilient learners, and as a process making the children ready for the school,” he added.

The educational philosophy at Crayons Nursery is guided by the belief that children learn best through joy and exploration. With the motto ‘We Explore, We Imagine, We Bloom’, the centre’s approach integrates structured development tracking with free play, music, nature-based activities, splash zones, and role play. Educators will work in close partnership with parents to support each child’s unique learning journey.

The Nad Al Sheba campus is only the beginning. The founders of Crayons Nursery envision a network of centres across the UAE, each designed to provide the same standard of care, creativity, and learning. This is not just an educational development. It is the beginning of a new way to nurture potential from the very first years of life.

About Crayons Nursery

Crayons Nursery is a purpose-built early childhood education centre developed by Nalapad Investments and MVK Holdings in Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Serving children aged 45 days to 5 years, the nursery integrates EYFS, Montessori, and Finnish education frameworks into a bilingual, play-led programme. Crayons Nursery places strong emphasis on emotional development, creativity, and curiosity-led learning. It is the latest addition to the group’s education portfolio and reflects their commitment to inclusive, high-quality education in the UAE.