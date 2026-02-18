Cairo: EFG Holding, a financial institution with a universal bank in Egypt and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced it has obtained ISO 45001 certification, the international standard for occupational health and safety management systems.

The certification formalizes the Group’s approach to identifying and managing workplace risks, strengthening health, safety, and environmental (HSE) governance, and embedding safety practices across day-to-day operations. ISO 45001 sets out requirements covering hazard identification, risk assessment, operational controls, emergency preparedness, employee engagement, and performance monitoring.

Mohammed Saleh, Head of Administration and Facilities at EFG Holding, said, "The certification reinforces our commitment to protecting our people and strengthening governance and risk management,” adding that the Group will continue to “integrate health and safety as a core priority across our operations and pursue continuous improvement.”

Amr Ahmed Abdelaal, Senior Security Manager at EFG Holding, said, “The standard strengthens our health and safety management system by improving how we identify risks and implement effective controls, and supports a culture of ongoing improvement.”

The ISO 45001 certification complements EFG Holding’s broader compliance and operational excellence initiatives, offering employees, investors, regulators, and business partners assurance that the Group follows internationally recognized occupational health and safety best practices.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

