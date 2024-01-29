Cairo: EFG Holding, a trailblazing financial institution with a universal bank in Egypt and the leading investment bank in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM), is pleased to announce that it has successfully acquired the prestigious ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, reaffirming the company's commitment to safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its customers' and investors' information.

This significant achievement reflects EFG Holding's dedication to implementing robust security controls and best practices to protect sensitive data, prevent security breaches, and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, expressed his delight about the company's attainment of the ISO 27001 certification, stating, "The acquisition of the ISO 27001 certification underscores EFG Holding's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the security and privacy of our customers and investors' information. This milestone is a testament to our continual improvement programs and our dedication to upholding the highest information security standards."

The ISO 27001 certification will provide EFG Holding with numerous benefits, including enhancing security controls to protect customers' and investors' data, preventing security breaches, and demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of sensitive information. Moreover, the certification will enable EFG Holding to streamline its security processes, save time and money, and reduce the impact of human errors, ultimately ensuring a more secure and reliable environment for all stakeholders.

Mohamed Fathy, Chief Information Officer at EFG Holding, emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to information security, stating, "While the acquisition of the ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone, it is only a part of our information security improvement program that aims to target larger and more significant objectives. EFG Holding remains dedicated to continually enhancing our security measures to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and investors."

EFG Holding views the ISO 27001 certification as a critical step in its commitment to ensuring the highest information security standards. The company will continue to invest in its information security improvement program to adapt to evolving threats and maintain the trust and confidence of its valued customers and investors.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a trailblazing financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in 12 countries spanning four continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (aiBANK) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM), offers an extensive array of financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a microfinance player, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a versatile financial technology powerhouse, PayTabs Egypt, a digital payment platform, as well as Bedaya for mortgage finance and Kaf for insurance. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through aiBANK, a leading provider of integrated retail, corporate, and Islamic banking products in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Pakistan | UK| Kenya | USA | Bangladesh | Nigeria | Singapore

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.