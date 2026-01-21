Dubai: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that it has been ranked No. 1 by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in the MENA Bookrunner league tables, underscoring its continued commitment to the MENA equity capital markets. The firm secured the top spot for a second consecutive year, following its 2024 performance in which it also ranked No. 1 in MENA equity capital markets. The latest LSEG ranking reflects EFG Hermes’ activity across multiple exchanges and equity product types, measured by both total proceeds and the number of completed transactions.

Mostafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “This year marks our commitment to expanding our senior leadership role in MENA, highlighting the trust our clients place in our capabilities and the depth of our relationships. We are dedicated to executing impactful transactions that not only drive client success but also contribute to the growth of the region’s capital markets. Our unique geographic reach and expertise in equity capital markets enable us to operate across multiple exchanges, including Tadawul, Nomu, ADX, DFM, Nasdaq Dubai, MSX, Bourse Kuwait, and the EGX in 2025. We are especially proud to have led benchmark IPOs in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.”

Christopher Laing, Head of ECM at EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking division, commented: “We are honored that both government and corporate clients consistently choose EFG Hermes to lead their equity transactions in 2025. EFG Hermes served as the bookrunner for 12 transactions, which is double the number handled by the second-ranked bank by the number of transactions, and once again raised more proceeds for our clients than any other bank. Our success stems from the combination of our award-winning research team, which covers a broader range of the market than our competitors, and our institutional and family office sales teams, which can reach investors that others cannot. This extensive market reach is evident in our leading market share across various exchanges; for instance, we have been the number one-ranked trader on the DFM for eight consecutive years.”

Highlights:

The firm operated across multiple geographies this year—KSA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Egypt—distinguishing EFG Hermes as the only bank with transactions across all five. This footprint highlights deep pan-MENA execution capabilities and a robust cross-border ECM platform.

EFG Hermes advised on 8 M&A, 16 DCM, and 18 ECM transactions across the region, including landmark transactions in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Egypt, underscoring its leadership in regional markets.

EFG Hermes was active across various ECM product types, including working on IPOs, ABBs, and a rights issue.

First-time sole financial advisor for EFG Hermes in KSA: Jamjoom IPO marked a historic milestone as EFG Hermes served as the sole financial advisor, underscoring the firm’s trusted advisory capabilities in the KSA market.

Largest placement in ADX history: Joint global coordinators on ADNOC Gas secondary offering, the most prominent placement in ADX’s history to date, reflecting EFG Hermes’s capacity to co-lead highly strategic, high-profile transactions.

Pioneering IPOs in Kuwait and Oman: Joint global coordinator on the only IPOs in Kuwait (Action Energy) and Oman (Asyad) this year, illustrating the firm’s leadership in novel and sizeable market opportunities.

First-of-its-kind and bespoke rights issue on Nasdaq Dubai: Served as Financial Advisor and Bookrunner to Depa.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in eight countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria | Jordan

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

