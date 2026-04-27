Cairo: EFG Corp-Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Finance and an EFG Holding company, and one of Egypt’s leading leasing and factoring companies, announced today that it has signed Egypt’s first specialized leasing agreement for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure with Infinity, Egypt’s leading renewable energy company and electric vehicle charging provider, which operates the largest EV charging network in Egypt and Africa.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Egypt’s transition toward clean transportation, introducing a tailored financing model that enables charge point operators (CPOs) to deploy EV charging infrastructure faster and with more financial flexibility.

Under the agreement, EFG Corp-Solutions will provide structured leasing solutions to support the expansion of Infinity’s EV charging network, addressing key barriers to adoption by reducing upfront capital requirements and enabling a faster, more efficient rollout of charging infrastructure across Egypt.

Infinity continues to set the benchmark for reliable, accessible, and future-ready EV charging infrastructure, operating the largest and fastest-growing network in Egypt. This collaboration further strengthens its ability to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility by unlocking new deployment opportunities across commercial and residential developments.

Nayer Fouad, Co-founder and CEO of Infinity, commented: “This agreement marks a significant step in accelerating Egypt’s transition to electric mobility. By working with EFG Leasing, we enable CPOs to deploy EV chargers more quickly and with greater financial flexibility, while maintaining the highest technical and operational standards. At Infinity, our mission has always been to build the backbone of Egypt’s EV ecosystem, and this agreement brings us closer to a future where reliable and clean electric mobility is accessible and integrated into everyday life across the country.”

Talal El Ayat, CEO of EFG Corp-Solutions, added: “This partnership reflects EFG Corp-Solutions continued focus on delivering innovative, client-centric financing solutions that address emerging market needs. By supporting the expansion of EV infrastructure, we are not only enabling business growth but also contributing to the development of a more sustainable and future-ready economy.”

EFG Corp-Solutions continues to build on its strong track record of delivering tailored leasing and factoring solutions that support long-term business growth, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in enabling high-impact, future-focused sectors across Egypt.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About Infinity:

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across all sectors and scales. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy, and develops other technologies such as green hydrogen, water desalination and electric vehicle (EV) charging grids and solutions, as well as complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids.

In 2020, Infinity along with its partner Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), established Infinity Power, which is now the world’s fastest growing and Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy provider – focusing on solar and on-shore wind technologies. The company brings together both founding companies’ strong track records of developing and operating renewable energy assets with a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, Infinity Power aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

Infinity group shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

About Infinity EV:

Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy company and electric vehicle charging provider, established Infinity EV in 2018 to provide charging solutions for electric vehicles. Infinity EV is the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging network in Egypt and Africa. Infinity EV offers tailored charging solutions for various industries, including commercial, real estate, retail, and home charging. With over 250 charging stations and more than 850 charging points across 18 governorates, Infinity ensures comprehensive coverage with Europe's leading electric vehicle charging technology, providing Europe’s leading home charging solutions.