Cairo: Edura, the Egypt-based educational technology startup, announced the successful completion of an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Smart Zone Startups Studio and angel investors.

Edura is an interactive educational platform that connects teachers and students through recorded or live interactive lessons. The platform offers innovative services, including interactive educational sessions, online assessments, and recorded student evaluations during the study period.

Additionally, the platform aims to protect the content provided by teachers and provide a comprehensive and high-quality learning experience for students.

Founded in 2021, Edura has delivered over 7,000 educational lectures in 2023, facilitated by more than 2,400 registered teachers on the platform. It currently serves over 190,000 students across all educational levels, with a total of over 10,000 events, exams, and other activities.

In this context, Eng. Osama Abdelwahed, Co-founder and CEO of Edura, stated, "With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the education sector witnessed a significant transformation and a pressing need for educational platforms that combine traditional and modern methods. Edura comes to meet those needs and overcome the challenges of online learning by providing an interactive environment that connects students and teachers, ensuring a professional and high-quality educational experience. We also strive to provide all the necessary tools for teachers and empower them to simulate actual lectures within classrooms."

This undisclosed funding round marks a significant milestone in Edura's journey as it will help enhance the platform's capabilities, expand its operations, strengthen the development team, and deepen research and innovation in the field of educational technology. The company will also invest in expanding its customer base and developing strategic partnerships to achieve sustainable success.

