According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indonesian Data Center Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.73% to reach 2.11 thousand MW by 2030.[1]

Jakarta, Indonesia – EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC, a global digital infrastructure company backed by the DAMAC Group, a global conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, today announced the development of a next-generation

AI-powered data center in Jakarta, Indonesia, its second in the market. This milestone project marks one of Southeast Asia’s largest AI-dedicated developments, with a future projected capacity of 144 MW and a total investment of US$ 2.3 billion.

Following the land acquisition completed in March 2025 by DAMAC, the site has entered early construction phases, with the facility’s phase one expected to be ready for service by December 2026. The Jakarta facility will deploy high-density AI racks, setting new benchmarks for next-generation infrastructure in the region. As a foundational asset in Indonesia’s digital journey, it will be pivotal in accelerating the country’s transition from an analogue base to a robust, AI-powered digital economy. Indonesia remains a high-potential Southeast Asian market yet faces digital infrastructure gaps, limited hyperscale readiness, and rising latency challenges. With AI adoption accelerating across sectors, this project responds to the nation’s growing demand for scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure.

“This is our second project in Indonesia, and this development reinforces our commitment to bridging the digital divide in fast-growing markets across Southeast Asia (SEA), such as Indonesia,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group. “We are proud to build what will become one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced, sustainable data centers to power the next wave of innovation and digital growth. The scale of AI workloads demands a new class of infrastructure. This project is part of our broader push across SEA, where we have committed over US$ 3 billion in digital infrastructure investments to date.”



The facility will target a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.32, significantly enhancing energy efficiencies and aligning with EDGNEX’s global sustainability standards. The second Jakarta data center builds on EDGNEX’s growing presence in Thailand, Malaysia, and other key SEA markets. In 2024, EDGNEX announced its first data center in Indonesia, a planned 19.2 MW data center to be built at MT Haryono in Jakarta. The site is in the most interconnected data center clusters in Jakarta’s central data hub. It will address the growing demand for cloud service providers, edge nodes, and potential artificial intelligence deployments. The first phase is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026. The regional goal for EDGNEX in SEA is 300+ MW of operational capacity by 2026.

EDGNEX at a Glance

Established in 2021

Operations in 11 countries: UAE, US, KSA, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greece, Spain, Finland, Italy

Workforce of 100+ professionals

Global projected capacity of 4,000+ MW

Active investment footprint in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

Over 55 MW to be delivered in the Middle East in 2025

