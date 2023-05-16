Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading and fastest growing advanced technology and defence groups, is proud to be bolstering its presence in Southeast Asia by participating at the 16th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023, one of the most significant maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region. EDGE will showcase a diverse product portfolio that can be tailored to the region’s specific requirements in line with its ambition to expand its global footprint.

With a clear focus on autonomous systems and smart weapons, EDGE will highlight its technologically-advanced defence solutions throughout the five-day event, which takes place on the island of Langkawi, Malaysia, from 23 to 27 May. It also enables EDGE to strengthen its partnerships within the local industry ecosystem, drive support for indigenous defence in important markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, and to showcase its broad range of capabilities.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “We are proud to be showcasing our advanced capabilities across air, land, and maritime domains at LIMA 2023, as well as developing strategic relationships in Southeast Asia. The UAE and Malaysia share a warm history of cooperation, and we are committed to strengthening these ties even further by developing valuable partnerships across the region. Following the visit of His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah the King of Malaysia to the UAE earlier this year, I personally look forward to attending this event to engage with industry leaders and key stakeholders. LIMA provides us with a unique opportunity to grow local supply chains, and assist in the development of air and naval defence capabilities in Malaysia and beyond.”

During the exhibition, seven of EDGE’s portfolio companies will display innovative solutions that provide high levels of mission flexibility, exemplifying EDGE’s advanced designs and manufacturing capabilities in the area of autonomous air and land systems, naval systems, precision-guided munitions, and small arms.

In the domain of autonomous air systems, EDGE will showcase the HUNTER SP (Soldier Portable) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the tube-launched HUNTER 2-S swarming UAV system, and the REACH-S unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). The QX-1, QX-2, QX-3 loitering munitions will also be displayed, along with the GARMOOSHA rotary-wing UAV.

Autonomous land systems and solutions will be represented by MILREM’s THeMIS Combat unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

EDGE’s advanced naval capabilities will include the 160 ITEP (Inshore Tactical Engagement Platform), 120 FIP (Fast Inshore Platform), 510 OPV (Offshore Patrol Vessel), as well as the launch of a new corvette that meets regional requirements.

EDGE will also showcase its multi-range DESERT STING air-to-surface precision-guided munitions, the SKYKNIGHT air defence missile, the AL TARIQ-S (Standard Range), and AL TARIQ-LR (Long Range) advanced, modular precision-guided munitions, in addition to the RASH 1-M, RASH 2-H, and RASH 2-M precision-guided munition systems.

For small arms and ammunition, EDGE will display its CARACAL F pistols, CMP 9 submachine guns, the CAR 816 assault rifle, the CSR 50 sniper rifle, underscoring an innovative approach to producing accurate, modular firearms. Additionally, EDGE will display its full range of small calibre ammunition, including 40mm, 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm ammunition in multiple grains and variants such as tracer, armour piercing, and full metal jacket.

Attendees of LIMA 2023 can visit EDGE at stand A07 at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) in Langkawi, Malaysia.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

