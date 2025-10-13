ECHO monitors network and DNS activity in real-time to detect and respond to a range of threats

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, has launched ECHO, a fully automated breach detection and protection platform. Launched at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, ECHO marks the latest addition to ORXYLAB’s portfolio in threat detection and remediation technology.

By monitoring network and Domain Name System (DNS) activity from outside an organisation’s infrastructure, ECHO provides independent and untainted visibility into security incidents. The platform proactively detects and disrupts malicious command-and-control (C2) infrastructures before they infiltrate systems and cause harm.

With customisable parameters, ECHO detects, contains, and remediates cyber intrusions in reduced timeframes. The platform uses machine learning to block early-stage attacks with little intervention.

ECHO also discovers real-time exfiltration of credentials, personally identifiable information (PII), and sensitive data at scale, including exfiltration attempts from supply chains and trusted partners.

Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, said: “ECHO forms part of ORYXLABS’ mission to equip cybersecurity teams with the most refined technology solutions for assessing, monitoring, and protecting their environments. Through actionable insights and full automation, ECHO will strengthen the defences of critical stakeholders across the UAE and beyond.”

ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its award-winning products, including DNS FIREWALL and DISCOVERY, focus on key areas such as attack surface management, risk assessment, and DNS monitoring and protection.

Visitors to GITEX GLOBAL 2025 can explore ORYXLABS’ portfolio, along with other entities within EDGE’s Space & Cyber Technologies cluster at Hall 24, Stand B40, from 13 to 17 October.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

