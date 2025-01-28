Over 200 advanced solutions and services will be showcased, centred on autonomous systems, smart weapons, cyber, and electronic warfare.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE is making its third appearance at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025) with its largest presence yet, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

Returning as the official Strategic Partner, the Group will showcase the rapid expansion of its highly competitive, all-domain portfolio, presenting double the number of products compared to IDEX 2023. EDGE will announce significant developments, including strategic partnerships and joint ventures with leading global industry players, alongside a broad range of new solutions and advancements across its portfolio. These initiatives, driven by recent acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic investments, highlight EDGE’s ongoing growth and its focus on delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, electronic warfare, cyber, and space domains.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “As EDGE celebrates five transformative years in business, IDEX 2025 provides the perfect platform to showcase our latest innovations and the advanced development of existing ones, the expansion of our global partnerships, and the substantial growth of our operations. Since IDEX 2023, we have made remarkable progress, doubling the number of products on display to over 200 this year and growing from 20 entities in 2023 to more than 35 in 2025. This rapid development is driven by strategic investments and partnerships with world-leading industry players, all while maintaining a strong focus on building a sovereign industrial base.”

Key highlights include autonomous systems such as the HT-100 unmanned helicopter, the JENIAH low-observation unmanned combat aerial vehicle, and the GARMOOSHA rotary-wing UAS, the UAE’s first domestically designed and produced unmanned aerial system (UAS). Advanced munitions include the mission-proven AL TARIQ line of precision-guided munitions, the versatile MANSUP-ER anti-ship missile, and the SKYKNIGHT inner-layer air defence missile system. In the land domain, EDGE will showcase the mission-proven THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles, the AJBAN MK II multi-role light patrol vehicle, the modular RADBAN infantry fighting vehicle, and the HAFEET MK II, a 6x6 armoured personnel carrier. On the naval side, highlights include the first-of-class 60-metre FALAJ 3 patrol vessel and the RABDAN, the UAE’s first fully in-house designed, developed, and manufactured offshore patrol vessel.

The debut of EDGE’s new Technology & Innovation cluster will add to this impressive line-up, highlighting advanced capabilities in electro-optics, radar systems, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies. These advancements reflect EDGE’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global technology leader.

Attendees can visit EDGE’s diverse portfolio at indoor stand 05-C20 in Hall 5, outdoor stand CP-270, and ADSB at NAVDEX 2025, stand B-022, from 17 to 21 February 2025.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/kEwTo2lBRZQ?si=zEwtPZ_s7zSDWJi5

-Ends-

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

