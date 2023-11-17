Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Roketsan, a leading Turkish company which designs, develops, and manufactures rockets, missiles, guided munitions, and weapon systems, signed an agreement today to explore potential partnerships in the smart weapons domain.

Under the agreement, signed at Dubai Airshow 2023, the two companies will work together to explore opportunities in the joint development of new and advanced smart weapon technologies.

Hamad Al Marar, President of EDGE Group’s Missiles & Weapons cluster, said: “We are proud to be working with Roketsan and explore mutually beneficial opportunities to develop advanced technologies. In addition, we will also work closely to identify any opportunities to enhance existing solutions. As our agreement with Roketsan matures, we look forward to accelerating our product portfolios through a combined, focused effort, and furthering our relationship as leading developers and manufacturers of smart weapon solutions.”

The potential strategic partnerships include opportunities in the joint development of guided artillery, missiles, torpedos, and associated subsystems.

Cenk Onen, Vice President of Roketsan, said: “First of all I should state that as Roketsan, we are proud to be working with EDGE, UAE’s leading advanced technology and defence group. The joint efforts of ROKETSAN and EDGE are expected to explore opportunities in the joint development of new and advanced smart weapon technologies. The agreement signed between ROKETSAN and EDGE at Dubai Airshow 2023 is a profound step towards strengthening the partnership between us.”

The agreement with Roketsan is the latest bi-lateral engagement between EDGE and Türkiye’s defence industry. In October 2023, EDGE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAHA Istanbul, a respected association representing more than 1,000 Turkish defence companies, aimed at facilitating deeper cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye. EDGE also announced that it is inaugurating a dedicated office in the UAE named MALATH, which will act as a catalyst for new business engagement between EDGE and SAHA companies, marking a new chapter in UAE-Türkiye cooperation in the advanced technology and defence sectors.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.



About Roketsan

ROKETSAN Missile Industries, founded by the decision of the Turkish Defense Industries Executive Committee to lead the rocket and missile programs is providing reliable system solutions with proven performance for domestic and foreign users for 35 years employing over 4.700 highly skilled personnel in its modern facilities, located in Ankara. Maintaining a systems engineering approach, ROKETSAN designs, develops and manufactures rockets, missiles, guided munitions and weapon systems, integrates them to land, air and naval platforms, provides tailored systems determined with customer requirements such as launcher and weapon systems, designs, develops and manufactures guidance-control systems, propulsion systems and various types of warheads. ROKETSAN is the manufacturer of the MAM family smart gliding munitions, which have proven their success on UCAVs around the World. ROKETSAN is also responsible to develop space launch technologies and systems as well as establishing launching sites of Turkey. ROKETSAN is ranked 80th largest defense industry company on the 2023 Top 100 list.