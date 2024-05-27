Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EDGE Group entity LAHAB, the UAE’s sole ammunitions manufacturer, and PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise and one of Asia’s leading defence manufacturers, have signed a Head of Agreement to explore collaborative opportunities in establishing defence manufacturing capabilities, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply defence equipment.

Under the Head of Agreement, signed in the presence of His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, at the Indonesia-UAE Business Week 2024 in Bali, LAHAB will explore opportunities to enhance industrial collaboration between the two defence industries. Under the MoU, LAHAB will supply defence equipment for production purposes to PT Pindad.

The agreements are part of an ongoing effort between both countries to bolster the capabilities of the Indonesian defence industry, and increase bilateral trade to USD 10 billion by 2030 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

About PT Pindad

PT Pindad as a member of the state-owned defense industry holding company Defend ID actively produces various defense equipment for the needs of the TNI and Polri and has also produced a number of superior products such as weapons, ammunition and special vehicles. PT Pindad also produces industrial products such as excavators, tractors, commercial explosives, railroad ties, traction motors and generators.

