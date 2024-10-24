Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity LAHAB, the UAE’s exclusive munitions manufacturer, has signed a partnership agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ASSAN Group, one of the leading manufacturers of ammunitions and aircraft bombs in Türkiye, to co-develop new solutions and expand LAHAB’s manufacturing capabilities.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the co-development of innovative ammunition types and establish a reliable supply chain for the energetic materials essential to ammunition manufacturing.

Through the partnership agreement, ASSAN will assist LAHAB in upgrading its facilities to boost production efficiency, enabling LAHAB to better meet the expanding and evolving demands of its customers.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EDGE Group, said: “In line with our Industry 4.0 roadmap, ASSAN Group has become an important strategic partner in the production of materiel that is critical to our customers mission readiness. Through this partnership, we will ensure the UAE achieves strategic independence from potentially unstable global supply chains. This partnership also highlights our commitment to driving innovation and maintaining a highly competitive, world-class munitions industry.”

Emin Öner, Chairman of ASSAN Group, said: “Since the COVID pandemic, the global supply chain has been damaged and not restored yet properly. ASSAN Group is working on becoming a trustworthy partner to supply critical materials to its customers. By signing an MoU with EDGE's LAHAB, we move to a further level in the global defence market. As of today, we believe that ASSAN Group will achieve success as a global solution partner to overcome supply chain problems, especially for energetic materials of the defence industry.”

Signed at the SAHA EXPO 2024 in Istanbul, Türkiye, the partnership and MoU align with EDGE’s commitment to expanding its strategic cooperation with the Turkish defence industry, fostering opportunities for mutual industrial growth and knowledge sharing.

Attendees of the SAHA EXPO 2024 can visit EDGE and its participating entities at the UAE pavilion in hall 1, booth 1A-09B, until 26 October.

