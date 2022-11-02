Modular multi-role platform is ideal for a wide range of critical seakeeping missions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EGDE entity ADSB, the regional leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, today unveiled its 510 OPV, a 51m offshore patrol vessel (OPV) which is built in the UAE by ADSB. The Abu Dhabi-based a shipbuilder made the announcement on the first day of the Indo Defence Expo & Forum 2022, being held at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia until 5 November.

510 OPV is designed by ADSB and ARES Shipyard, which has proven hull designs and a diverse portfolio of naval vessels. Built to operate in adverse sea conditions, the 51m vessel features a large modular deck configurable for vessel or equipment transport, or deployment of various combat systems. With a 65,000 litre fuel capacity, it delivers long range and extended endurance, ideal for search and rescue, fast-attack missions, and other offshore activities.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “We are proud to launch another patrol vessel, co-designed by ADSB and ARES Shipyard, and built by our experts and devoted employees. Built for a diverse range of tasks, we are meeting the increased global demand for tactical and sophisticated vessels with high level multi-mission capabilities. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision, we are focused on developing ‘Made in the UAE’ products that have serious export potential, and we look forward to meeting prospective customers and showcasing our capabilities during Indo Defence.”

Configured for transport, the vessel can accommodate two 11m fast interceptor boats, one rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with rapid deployment, a variety of search & rescue (SAR) equipment, one multifunctional crane, two jet-skis, one remotely operated vehicle (ROV), an aft deck, and side rescue gates.

In February 2021, ADSB launched its first IP-owned 16m and 12m fast interceptors for coastal and inshore requirements. The company is expanding its offerings by building offshore patrol vessels in its 300,000sqm Abu Dhabi shipyard. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster at EDGE, ADSB now has a portfolio of internationally competitive designs in the 11-51m range.

Attendees of INDO DEFENCE can visit EDGE and its participating entities at the UAE Pavilion on stands A 005 / A 045 at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia.

