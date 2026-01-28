Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group’s BRIDGE, a hub providing advanced upskilling and technology-driven solutions to enhance manufacturing excellence and innovation, has been awarded ISO 21001:2025 certification by TÜV SÜD, recognising its adherence to international best practices for Educational Organisations Management Systems (EOMS). The certification defines requirements for how education and training providers plan, deliver, evaluate, and continually improve learning services.

The milestone is particularly significant as BRIDGE becomes the first organisation certified by TÜV SÜD under the ISO 21001:2025 standard, reinforcing its role in supporting capability development, workforce readiness, and sustainable skills growth within the Industry 4.0 and advanced technology ecosystem.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

+971 52 220 2930