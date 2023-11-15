Abu Dhabi, UAE:– EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, announced an AED 4.1 billion contract today, for the supply of aircraft munitions, at Dubai Air Show (DAS) 2023.

EDGE entity LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS, the UAE’s sole munitions manufacturer, was awarded the contract which includes the production and delivery of the MK 81, MK 82, MK 83, and MK 84 general-purpose aircraft munitions.

Hamad Al Marar, President of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, said: “This contract strengthens the confidence of the Ministry of Defence in LAHAB DEFENSE SYSTEMS and reflects our ambitions to develop capabilities that meet future needs in the long term. We look forward to continuing to provide support and strengthening our commitment to the Ministry of Defence.”

The munitions will be produced at LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS’ facilities, directly contributing to the UAE government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and 'Operation 300bn', a national industrial strategy aimed at raising the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution to AED 300 billion over the next nine years.

Attendees of DAS can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at indoor stand 520 in the main hall, and outdoor stand S49 at Dubai World Central until 17 November, 2023.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae