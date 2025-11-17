Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Viettel, Vietnam’s largest telecommunications and technology group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Signed by Mr. Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial at EDGE, and Major General Nguyen Dinh Chien, Vice President of Viettel Group, and witnessed by Sr. Lt. General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of National Defence of the S.R. of Vietnam, the MoU creates a clear foundation for potential broad cooperation in high-tech defence industry products and advanced technology. It outlines a path for joint initiatives in high value programmes of shared interest. This includes the potential development of an original equipment manufacturing model in Vietnam for components and modules connected to EDGE product lines, targeting the UAE and other export markets. Potential cooperation also includes opportunities in research, exchange and technology transfer, technological training cooperation.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Viettel

Established on June 1st, 1989, at present, Viettel Group is the largest telecommunications, industrial and technology enterprise in Vietnam. Defining the mission of Caring Innovator, Viettel associates business activities with the goal of contributing to the sustainable prosperity of society. Viettel’s operations have gone beyond the national territory, becoming one of the most valuable global brands, with more than 50,000 employees in 15 countries over 4 continents, indirectly create jobs for tens of thousands of people.

Viettel has evolved from a telecom operator into a multi-business global corporation, operates across a broad spectrum of sectors including: Telecommunications and network services; Digital services, cloud infrastructure and enterprise-grade digital solutions; Logistics and e-commerce; Artificial intelligence; Advanced technology defense and dual-use technology.

As the core of the Vietnam high-tech defense industry complex, Viettel has mastered important core technologies in the electronics and telecommunications industry, the cybersecurity industry, and the hightech defense industry.

