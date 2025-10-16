Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, and Reach Digital, a UAE-based company specialised in AI and digital transformation, have agreed to collaborate to jointly develop solutions in threat intelligence and OT/IoT security. The agreement was formalised today at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the annual technology and digital transformation event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

It was signed by Rogério Lemos, CEO, ORYXLABS, and Malik Melhem, Group CEO, Reach Group. The two organisations will create a joint committee to identify and pursue emerging commercial opportunities in cybersecurity and network connectivity, with a particular focus on technology adoption, innovation, and go-to-market expansion.

Visitors to GITEX GLOBAL 2025 can explore ORYXLABS’ portfolio, along with other entities within EDGE’s Space & Cyber Technologies cluster, at Hall 24, Stand B40, from 13 to 17 October.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae