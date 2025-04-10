Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and 4iG Space & Defence Technologies (4iG S&D), Hungary’s first privately-owned large enterprise focusing on the space and defence sector, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for co-developing advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and space observation technologies.

The signing ceremony was held at 4iG Space & Defence Technologies’ headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, in the presence of His Excellency Saud Hamad Al-Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary. The preliminary agreement paves the way for both companies to explore joint research and development in key areas, including UAS and counter-UAS (C-UAS) technologies, and advanced space observation and operations.

Rodrigo Torres, EDGE Group’s President and Chief Finance Officer, said: “Our collaboration with Hungary’s defence industry – a key partner within NATO – reflects our broader ambition to co-develop next-generation technologies with forward-thinking nations. This MoU with 4iG Space & Defence Technologies strengthens our ties with a key European defence ecosystem, and opens the door to potential cooperation in strategic areas such as autonomous systems and space technologies. As global security challenges evolve, it is essential to align with trusted partners to accelerate innovation and ensure readiness across emerging domains.”

István Sárhegyi, Group Deputy CEO for 4iG Space & Defence Technologies, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for 4iG Space & Defence. We value international partnerships, and collaborating with EDGE, a UAE-based company, opens exciting opportunities to strengthen these ties. We bring a lot to the table, particularly in space, anti-drone systems, and UAVs, with a special focus on our unique PROTAR target drone technology. We see tremendous potential in this collaboration, and we’re ready to make it happen.”

In January 2025, EDGE signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the Hungarian Ministry of Defence (MOD) to explore R&D initiatives, and supply CARACAL sniper rifles to the Hungarian Defence Forces, marking the first time EDGE will provide such systems to a NATO member state.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

