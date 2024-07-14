Cairo, Egypt – EDECS, a leading construction company in the MENA region, has laid the foundational stone for the Red Sea Containers Terminals (owned by the Hutchison Ports, CMA Terminals, and COSCO Shipping Ports) to execute the new containers terminal project in Ain Sokhna Port.

This project aims to elevate the port’s capabilities and strengthen its position as a major hub for maritime trade in the region. Implemented over a total area of 720,000 m², the project has been designed to increase the containers terminal’s capacity to 1.610 million TEUs annually.

EDECS is the main contractor for all phases of the turnkey project, ensuring its execution and delivery as fully operational within 18 months. This work will include infrastructures, yards, and buildings. The company will also integrate all advanced technological solutions.

The project was launched through a ceremony at its site in Ain Al Sokhna Port, presided over by Engineer Hussein El-Dessouky, Chairman and Managing Director of EDECS, along with representatives from Hutchison Ports, CMA Terminals, and COSCO Shipping Ports.

Eng. Hussein El Dessouky, Chairman and Managing Director of EDECS, expressed his deep pride to work with the Red Sea Containers Terminals, stating “We are immensely proud to embark on these significant new containers terminal project alongside the Red Sea Containers Terminals. This project is a testament to Egypt's strategic vision to bolster its logistical capabilities, transforming Ain Al Sokhna Port into a premier global hub for trade and economic growth. This project represents a critical milestone in our efforts to expand Ain Sokhna Port and enhance its status and position it as the largest port on the Red Sea in terms of quay walls exceeding 20 km. Our vision extends beyond mere construction; we aim to unlock new opportunities for trade and growth, create substantial employment opportunities for the local community, and drive forward Egypt's ambitious economic agenda”.

Eng. El Dessouky also highlighted the commitment to project timelines and the utilization of advanced technological solutions, maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability. He emphasized EDECS' continuous dedication to enhancing its technical capabilities and ongoing community engagement, underscoring the importance of major infrastructure projects in driving economic growth and improving the lives of citizens.

EDECS has a distinguished track record in executing prominent maritime projects, including the Tahya Misr Terminal in Alexandria Port, Damietta port, Safaga Port, Ras Al-Khair Port, and Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia. The projects undertaken by the company reflect its commitment to using innovative technologies and eco-friendly materials to protect the marine environment, demonstrating its adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety.

About EDECS

EDECS has 30 years of experience in marine construction, infrastructure, and transportation projects in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The company offers innovative, sustainable, and efficient solutions across a wide range of projects, achieving the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

The company has strong expertise in maritime transportation projects, including the construction of marine terminals and ports, encompassing administrative buildings as well as land transportation projects such as high-speed and light rail stations.

EDECS also has extensive experience in large-scale paving and infrastructure projects. EDECS is a trusted partner for clients seeking to achieve a positive impact on the communities they serve.