Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), to establish a unified export financing framework of up to AED 1 billion for UAE-based manufacturers. The first AED 367 million tranche under this framework was successfully drawn, marking a key milestone in the programme’s implementation.

The agreement was signed by H.E Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank and Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX, in the presence of high-level delegations from both organisations.

The partnership provides UAE manufacturers, including Small and Medium (SMEs), with access to an AED 367 million financing facility made available by ADEX through EDB’s lending programmes. This supports working capital, export readiness, and short-term liquidity to help businesses expand into international markets.

This directly contributes to the “We the UAE 2031” vision of building a resilient and diversified economy.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said: "Our partnership with ADEX represents a strategic step towards strengthening the UAE’s export financing ecosystem. By aligning our capabilities, we are enabling manufacturers to access integrated financial solutions that support their growth beyond domestic markets, while enhancing supply chain resilience and providing essential short-term liquidity. EDB remains committed to empowering businesses that are driving industrial expansion and contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic diversification."

Regarding the agreement, Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX, said: “Partnering with Emirates Development Bank reinforces our commitment to empower UAE exports and strengthen their active presence across global markets through innovative financial solutions and sustainable partnerships. By combining our industry knowledge with EDB’s financial expertise, we aim to provide UAE manufacturers with the tools and support required to expand their operations, strengthen supply chains, and enable sustainable growth.”

The agreement targets UAE-based manufacturers across priority sectors, including advanced manufacturing, food security, healthcare, and renewable energy, with a focus on companies with active or planned export operations.