RIYADH - ROSHN Group, the title sponsor of the Saudi ROSHN League, marks the successful conclusion of the 2025-2026 season, a milestone year that continues to solidify the league's position as the region’s premier football competition and a powerful driver for the global growth of Saudi football. Celebrating its fourth consecutive year as the title sponsor of the Saudi Pro League, ROSHN Group has helped propel the tournament to unprecedented global reach and sustained momentum, delivering a vibrant mix of athletic, entertainment, and community-centric experiences that enrich the Kingdom’s sports landscape and elevate quality of life.

ROSHN Group congratulates Al Nassr FC, the winner of 2025–26 ROSHN Saudi League title after a fiercely contested season that kept fans on edge until the final rounds.

Throughout the season, football continued to bring together fans and families across Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the league’s role as one of the Kingdom’s most prominent sporting platforms and an important contributor to enhancing quality of life through sport, entertainment, and shared community experiences.

The 2025–26 ROSHN Saudi League season delivered 306 matches across the Kingdom with millions of total fans in attendance. Beyond the pitch, ROSHN Group engaged thousands of fans through more than 30 activations, including ROSHN Front FANZONE, interactive matchday events, giveaways, and CSR programs supporting children and health-related initiatives. ROSHN Group also continued honoring the players and coaches with 28 awards given through its monthly award series in collaboration with the RSL.

This season, ROSHN Saudi League matches were broadcast across more than 180 countries through a diverse network of 40 different broadcasters, further expanding the league’s local, regional, and international reach. As Saudi Arabia’s top sporting competition, ROSHN Saudi League continued to attract world-class local and international talent while delivering thrilling weekly matches and captivating events that engaged millions of viewers worldwide.

As one of ROSHN Group’s strategic partnerships, ROSHN Saudi League aligns with the Group’s broader commitment to supporting the sports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, encouraging active lifestyles, and contributing to healthier, more connected communities in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on the milestone, the Acting Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at ROSHN Group, Waseem Al-Khashan stated: “The four-year partnership between ROSHN Group and the Saudi Pro League contributes to solidifying the league’s position as an essential part of the sports landscape for fans and society both inside and outside the Kingdom. This season has once again reflected the immense passion for football in the Kingdom, and the pivotal role that sports play as a vital forum that brings people together and strengthens community bonds. Through ROSHN Group's presence in stadiums, fan zones, destinations, and communities, we have witnessed widespread engagement from fans and families throughout the season.” Al-Khashan added: “On this occasion, we congratulate the league champions, Al Nassr FC, as well as the winners of the outstanding player and coach awards, who embody the ambition and passion driving the growing momentum of the sports sector in the Kingdom. At ROSHN Group, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the development of sports in the Kingdom, encouraging active, healthy lifestyles, contributing to enhancing the quality of life in our communities, and inspiring future generations.”