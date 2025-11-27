Manama, Bahrain: The CEO of Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), took part in a panel discussion titled “Unlocking Bahrain’s Real Estate Potential: A Comprehensive Market Overview” during Cityscape Bahrain 2025. He highlighted the company’s key strategies in developing high-quality projects, including waterfront destinations and mixed-use developments, in support of building vibrant and thriving communities.

Edamah CEO Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed said, “Edamah’s projects, from integrated waterfront destinations to mixed-use developments, embody our vision of creating integrated urban environments built on thoughtful design, strategic partnerships, and sustainable economic value. Through our collaboration with the private sector and our commitment to the highest standards of governance and transparency across development stages, we continue to strengthen Bahrain’s competitiveness and support the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, ensuring positive impact for the national economy, investors, and future generations.”

During the session, Mr. Al Majed also emphasized Edamah’s role as a go-to partner working side by side with the private sector, noting that the company’s approach is based on a clear vision aimed at enhancing the attractiveness of Bahrain’s real estate sector and attracting foreign investment.

Media contact:

Amy Vaya

Perceptions

Email: amy@perceptions.me

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. Committed to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio also includes projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.